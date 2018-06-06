News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Country Floors Debuts Antique Tile Collection
The Luxury Tile and Stone Brand Announces 'Antiqued Tile Collection' as Part of Terracotta Tile Collection Releases
The 'Antiqued tile collection' continues the long cultural tradition of applying the decorative element of glaze to a classic terracotta body. Offering exciting and timeless patterns to any space, Country Floors' Antiqued tile collection has been designed for interior residential wall and floor applications. Antiqued tile collection features six different pattern groups each showcasing six distinguished designs.
For additional information on Antiqued tile collection, please visit 'Antiqued Tile Collection' - https://www.countryfloors.com/
##MORE##
ABOUT COUNTRY FLOORS
Founded in 1964 COUNTRY FLOORS has long occupied the fashion high ground in the ceramic tile and stone industry in the United States. Famous for vast collection of the finest designers from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, COUNTRY FLOORS also offers a large selection of handcrafted glazed ceramics, contemporary glass tile, a wide variety of mosaics, high- style natural stone and handmade terracotta.
Many of COUNTRY FLOORS tile and natural stone meet the requirements of hospitality and commercial designers while also servicing the homeowner that desires a unique tile design. COUNTRY FLOORS is a MARBLE SYSTEMS company, famous for its natural stone collections using the latest manufacturing technologies. With three distribution and design centers in greater Washington, D.C. area, New York, Florida, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, COUNTRY FLOORS is uniquely positioned to provide a virtually unlimited supply of the industry¹s highest quality.
Media Contact
The Tesla Group
marissa@theteslagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse