News By Tag
* Video
* Transfer
* Encode
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Samaritan's Purse selects latakoo as video workflow solution through Avid partnership
Avid's Alliance Partner Program and Marshall Graphics Systems helps customers achieve the efficiency and productivity they need
Samaritan's Purse provides aid to hurting people around the world, uploading video content from remote access places like Niger and Papua New Guinea.
latakoo offers software products that create a single, end-to-end workflow for video professionals who want to transfer, encode, transcribe and tag video content.
latakoo's powerful transfer technology allowed Samaritan's Purse to be thousands of miles from their headquarters and deliver time-sensitive video content to a creative team based in the United States. Over several months, Samaritan's Purse tested the latakoo system from points in Africa and Asia, where Internet connections were low or unstable.
"latakoo's team has been extremely responsive to our needs. During our trial period, we were able to run several successful upload tests from remote locations to determine the best way to upload content to our team in the US. The upload client app has a very simplified interface, which removes the barrier of a cumbersome setup process for our people in the field," said Benjamin Cranor, Engineering Manager for Samaritan's Purse.
"Since we have begun using latakoo in our production workflow, we have received several positive comments from users about the simplicity and speed of the upload process. latakoo's support continues to be top-notch as we are continuing to find new ways to use the latakoo service to improve our workflow," added Cranor.
Marshall Graphics Systems in Nashville, Tennessee, introduced the latakoo solution to Samaritan's Purse after seeing the company featured as an Avid Certified Alliance Partner at Avid Connect in Las Vegas. Avid Connect will be held on April 6-8, 2018.
"With the Avid Alliance Program, customers benefit from integrated solutions, and companies like Avid and latakoo gain greater insights collaborating with joint customers," said Ed Caracappa, Senior Director, of Business Development at Avid.
"We're enthusiastic about our continued partnership with Avid," said Jade Kurian, latakoo President. "Not only is our technological integration helping current customers, we are also able to reach new customers with our workflow solution."
About Samaritan's Purse
Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.
About latakoo
latakoo is a cloud-based platform that is the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get video from anywhere to anywhere regardless of connectivity or file size.
About Avid
Through Avid Everywhere® (https://www.avid.com/
Avid, Avid Everywhere, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNews, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, Avid FastServe, Maestro, and Playmaker are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
Contact
Michelle Reinhardt
***@latakoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse