Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


On-demand Transcripts Available NOW for ANY Video File

Latakoo + cielo24 delivers simplified video transfer and transcription
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- latakoo, the fastest, easiest, video transfer service now provides on-demand transcriptions. latakoo account holders can request several levels of transcription for every file uploaded into latakoo and seamlessly integrate those transcripts into an on-demand workflow.

With new federal requirements for captioning, this service provides greater efficiency for broadcasters and anyone who needs to transfer video and attach a transcription for captioning. The new capability enhances latakoo's system, simplifying workflow by marrying transfer with transcription.

"This is literally one of the things I dreamed of as a reporter. You push a button and someone else logs your interviews. And now, this function is fully integrated into our transfer tool," said Paul Adrian (https://latakoo.com/-/about/), CEO and co-founder of latakoo. "For managers and reporters alike, this will dramatically increase productivity."

"Making quality media is demanding work. Partnering with latakoo allows cielo24 to seamlessly automate video content data including high quality tags, captions and transcripts so that publisher organizations can maximize discovery, engagement, reach and compliance," said Brian Plackis Cheng, CEO and Founder of cielo24.

The transcription service, provided by cielo24, seamlessly integrates with latakoo's HUB workflow which automates downloads from the latakoo cloud to an on-site asset manager. Time-coded transcription can follow video from the cloud directly to asset mangers, including Avid, Grass Valley and Dalet software.

latakoo, a technology company based in Austin, Texas, provides enterprise level video delivery, storage, collaboration, and file transcoding to some of the largest broadcasting companies in the world, as well as public relations, marketing and video professionals.

About cielo24: cielo24 works with clients worldwide to provide quality video intelligence, captions, transcripts and data solutions. cielo24 technology amplifies video discovery, engagement, reach and compliance to help media creators maximize video investment through innovative technology.

About latakoo: latakoo is the fastest, simplest way to send video from anywhere to anywhere over any Internet connection. Contact: Michelle Reinhardt @ 512. 502.5666 or michelle@latakoo.com (mailto:michelle@latakoo.com)

