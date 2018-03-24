 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Ubbi introduces new deluxe edition metallic diaper pails

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Ubbi, creator of unique and modern baby products is, once again, spicing things up by adding a deluxe edition to its renown diaper pail collection.  Launching exclusively at all Buy Buy Baby stores and online, Ubbi is proud to add fashionable rose gold, chrome and gold to its already wide array of colors and patterns. Meeting the functional needs of today's contemporary parents, these metallic pails are keeping up the latest trends in and out of the nurseries.

--

This eye-catching deluxe collection of metallic diaper pails is paired with Ubbi's trademark can of steel, which allows for maximum odor control to keep any nursery odor free. The Ubbi diaper pail is not only a savvy alternative, it's a must-have, as it can be used with any standard trash bag to save busy parents both time and money.  Ubbi keeps it fresh by annually releasing limited editions since 2016, with the premiere of navy stars, pink hearts, and gray chevron. 2017 was the year of the monochrome trend with the black triangles and white clouds bringing a whimsical element to the offering. And now, the metallic deluxe edition diaper pails will steel your heart with bold rose gold, chrome and gold – a collection exclusively available at Buy Buy Baby.

"At Ubbi, we strive to not only come up with top-of-the-line products that will make parents' life easier, but we make sure to also make them attractive and unique!  We know how hard parents work to make their nursery curated with the best products available, so we want to make sure that we stand out by amazing everyone instead of just being a simple diaper disposal system." said Nadine Girard, Marketing Director at Ubbi.

###

About Ubbi

Enter the world of Ubbi, where innovative products are created with parents and children in mind. Under the Ubbi name, you will find unique, quality products that are designed to be easy to use, helping to simplify parents' lives while keeping babies happy and safe. From concept to final creation, the Ubbi team works together every step of the way to bring you the best in design and value. The first of our products to launch, the Ubbi diaper pail symbolizes our customer -focused philosophy and symbolizes our innovative capabilities. The Ubbi diaper pail is simple and easy to operate, utilizing innovative materials and an intricate design to achieve maximum odor control. The Ubbi diaper pail has been machine-cycle tested and put under strict quality control requirements to prove its superior functionality and ultimate value. For more information on Ubbi, please visit www.ubbiworld.com

