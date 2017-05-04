Country(s)
Ubbi Introduces First of its Kind 2-in-1 Muslin Blanket Buddies at JPMA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ubbi, the creator of unique and modern diapering, toilet training, feeding, and bath collections is adding textiles to the current collection! The muslin blanket buddy is a 2-in-1 convertible stuffed animal that transforms into a blanket, making it into the perfect companion for playtime, naptime, and everything in between. The blanket buddies are a set of two 100% cotton muslin that are soft, breathable, easy to carry, light-weight, comfortable, and multi-functional. To transform into a stuffed animal: lay the blanket down with the pocket facing up, and turn the pocket and stuff until the creature comes to life. The muslin blanket buddies quick transition from stuffed animal to blanket and back again prevent it from dragging on the floor and collecting dirt, keeping baby safe and parents happy.
Meet your new best friend: Tabby the Cat and Happy the Dog are your friendly household pals, Stripy the Zebra and Speedy the Cheetah are bright and bold friends hailing from the lush, dense jungle, while Busy the Beaver and Smarty the Fox are inspired by cute and fuzzy woodland creatures! The blanket buddies inspire creative and thoughtful play that can easily transition at any time and place.
"At Ubbi, our goal is to always meet the needs and wants of todays' parents and children. The most current ones led us to create the Muslin Blanket Buddies: a multi-use, cuddly creature that is perfect for the on-to-go toddler and parent that are looking for convenience, function, playfulness and comfort in their busy lives. We're excited to launch this new product line at JPMA in Anaheim California next week!" – said Nadine Girard, Brand Director at Ubbi.
JPMA, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, is the best place to debut this new product line, as the event serves as a leading role and voice in the baby industry. Stop by booth #2023 from May 10-13th to see these cuddly, versatile, one of a kind creatures! The muslin blanket buddies are sold as a set of two, and retail for $29.99.
About Ubbi
Enter the world of Ubbi, where innovative products are created with parents and children in mind. Under the Ubbi name, you will find unique, quality products that are designed to be easy to use, helping to simplify parents' lives while keeping babies happy and safe. From concept to final creation, the Ubbi team works together every step of the way to bring you the best in design and value. The first of our products to launch, the Ubbi diaper pail symbolizes our customer -focused philosophy and symbolizes our innovative capabilities. The Ubbi diaper pail is simple and easy to operate, utilizing innovative materials and an intricate design to achieve maximum odor control. The Ubbi diaper pail has been machine-cycle tested and put under strict quality control requirements to prove its superior functionality and ultimate value. For more information on Ubbi, please visit www.ubbiworld.com
