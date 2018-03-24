Trinity Christian Academy Announces Hiring Mike Singletary to Oversee Football Program

Singletary will serve as the varsity football head coach and Steve Mercer, current defensive coordinator and 14-year veteran of TCA's coaching staff, will be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

-- Trinity Christian Academy (https://www.trinitychristian.org/page) (TCA) has hired Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Fame player and former NFL coach, as the new head of the TCA football program. This announcement was made yesterday by TCA Headmaster, Dave Delph and TCA Executive Athletic Director, Kirk McJunkin."It's an honor for me to join the TCA family. I welcome the opportunity to get to know the young men who are a part of the football team, as well as the faculty, staff and parents. I have a soft spot in my heart for young men, and it's my desire to help them develop into all that God created them to be through football and beyond," said Singletary.Singletary will serve as the varsity football head coach and Steve Mercer, current defensive coordinator and 14-year veteran of TCA's coaching staff, will be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator."It is exciting to have Mike Singletary at TCA. He is highly respected not only for his accomplishments in football, but for the kind of man he is. I am looking forward to working with and learning from him," said Mercer.Singletary played football for Baylor University and in the NFL for the Chicago Bears. He went on to coach for the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams. His impressive resume includes Super Bowl XX Champion, 10x Pro Bowl Nominee, 8x First Team All-Pro, 1990 NFL Man of the Year, 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 3x NFC Player of the Year, 2x Southwest Conference Player of the Year, 2x Consensus All-American and 2x Davey O'Brien Memorial Trophy Winner."Singletary is a multi-talented and energetic individual with other opportunities, including coaching a potential 'spring league' at the professional level that is currently forming, and we recognize that the length of his tenure as TCA's head football coach is unknown," said McJunkin. "As such, we are excited to have Coach Mercer serve in his new role to ensure continuity in our program as the future unfolds."The vision of the TCA football program is to use athletics in an intentional and inspiring way to develop Godly character and leadership skills that will serve these athletes for a lifetime.Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) is an independent coeducational school, which offers families and their children a demanding, college preparatory curriculum within a Christian community. For more than 40 years, TCA has followed the goals of the founding board members of being a debt-free facility. TCA strives to honor God in the way it uses the funds that continue to be given to the school.