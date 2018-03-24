 
Industry News





Lightweight Pallet Aces ISTA 3B Testing at FedEx

Alternative, fuel-saving pi pallet™ put through its paces at FedEx lab
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Pallets International is pleased to report successful completion of ISTA 3B testing at a FedEx test lab. As these sample videos at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u63J4c0u0Rg&list=PLM0XyRDPtV50ThBHfgoe5EBJgJYSuCjoX
demonstrate, the pi pallet breezed through this rigorous testing protocol.

At just 23 lbs., the tested version of the pi pallet can haul and rack loads demanded of standard wood pallets. But the company isn't asking customers to pay up for this performance. The pi pallet will be priced competitively with wood. Lightweight, standard, and heavyweight versions should weigh between 15-23 lbs.

The wood-corrugated composite pi pallet will deliver substantial, up-front savings to air freight and LTL shippers, who pay by weight. FTL and container shippers will save by adding more cargo before reaching weight maximums. Since it is reusable, recyclable, and saves fuel, the pi pallet delivers on sustainability. And it uses 100% recycled corrugated.

Pallets International president Tod Ginnis understands strong test results will be crucial to market acceptance of an innovative new pallet. "We know a much lighter pallet has many advantages. But with its unique design, we need reputable labs to confirm our pallet's performance. We're ecstatic with how the pallet handled the FedEx testing."

Pallets International is a privately held company with patents on the pi pallet™. It is seeking distributors to assemble pallets for local delivery.


For more information about Pallets International and the pi pallet, contact Tod Ginnis at 415-651-1675 or tginnis@pipallet.com. Web: www.PiPallet.com

Tod Ginnis
***@pipallet.com
415-651-1675
Email:***@pipallet.com Email Verified
Tags:Pallets, Logistics, Sustainability
Industry:Shipping
Location:Memphis - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Click to Share