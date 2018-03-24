5 French startups to watch at Dublin Tech Summit 2018

5 startups will be exhibiting as part of the French Tech delegation powered by Business France at next month's Dublin Tech Summit

Dublin Tech Summit 2018

-- The 1edition of Dublin Tech Summit (http://www.dublintechsummit.com/)in 2017 was one of Europe's largest tech conferences withOn the back of this success, we are pleased to announce that a French Tech delegation selected by Business France (https://www.businessfrance.fr/en/home) will be exhibiting in the, for the duration of the Summit.Read all about the 5 high-potential and rapidly developing startups that will represent France on• French software startup, Keymetrics, has developed PM2, an open source process manager for Node.js apps• PM2 has been downloaded more than 45m times and is currently used by big names including Paypal and Tesla• More than 800 developer teams around the world pay for PM2 Plus, the monitoring extension, to monitor, repair errors, programme alerts and scan slow transactions• PM2 Enterprise enables corporations to carefully manage their extended node.js infrastructure with the expertise of the dedicated node.js support team, training, as well as custom dashboards and features.• Qare is a medical service that connects French patients living in France and abroad with GPs and trained specialists practicing in France.• See a doctor via video consultation in less than 5 minutes, 7 days a week from your computer or smartphone• Obtain a medical prescription valid in France and Europe. The app provides a digital health record, personalised medical alerts and health programme.• More than 10 000 members, more than 2 000 consultations, more than 100 patients, 50% repeat usage, more than 50 physicians and 96% patients satisfied.• An innovative benefit for large companies to improve employees' well-being and health• With more than 15 years' experience and 1,100 employees, Axione, a subsidiary of Bouygues Energies & Services, is designing and building FTTH networks in the South East of Ireland• Axione offers telecommunication services for Irish companies and telecom operators, including dedicated networks (e.g. for site & data centre interconnections), international wholesale services (Ireland, UK, France and Africa) and radio indoor coverage for office buildings, stadiums and malls• Axione supports the local economy by contributing to the development of local businesses and creating sustainable jobs through training• Kuzzle is a fast-growing tech startup founded in 2016. It enables global banks, media publishing and healthcare companies to accelerate their digital innovation.• Kuzzle is a next generation Backend platform designed to power Mobile, Web and IoT apps.• Their clients include Crédit Agricole Bank, BioGen Inc., William Reed UK, Comexposium Paris and the French Institute for Public Health.• Kuzzle won the Orange Lab award 2016 in Tokyo• Created in 2014, NoMadMusic is a classical, jazz & world music record label. The startup aims to open the borders of musical repertoires and promote access to music to the widest and most diverse audiences possible.• NoMadMusic also designs digital solutions. Their app, NomadPlay, is launching this year. It allows music lovers to play alongside the greatest artists and orchestras in the world. For instance, if you play the piano, it will digitally remove the original piano from the piece and it is up to you to play the piece.• NoMadMusic has won a number of prizes including the City of Paris' Innovation Prize.Guilhem Sirven, Trade Adviser, United Kingdom & Irelandguilhem.sirven@businessfrance.frCatherine Ryall, Press Officercatherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr / + 44(0) 207 024 3613www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/Business France is the French agency responsible for supporting the international development of the French economy.It is responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes the economic image and attractiveness of France, its companies and regions. It runs and develops the V.I.E. international internship program.Please visit the Business France website (https://en.businessfrance.fr/en/home) for more information.