Zapproved®'s Market-Leading Legal Hold Pro® Software Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Status
Zapproved has worked with federal agency partners to coordinate progress with the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), completing all preparatory authorization steps, and is targeted to be FedRAMP Authorized by the end of 2018.
When FedRAMP Authorization is achieved, Zapproved's Legal Hold Pro platform will provide federal agency customers applications to securely and easily manage legal hold and data collections for civil litigation, investigations, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
Stemming from a 2014 mandate to adopt cloud computing architecture and software, and further reinforced by the current Presidential cybersecurity cloud mandate, FedRAMP has been tasked with creating a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its authorization process includes an in-depth examination of cloud solutions' data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of cloud providers.
"Zapproved's market-leading, cloud-based technology embodies the innovation and modernization that the current administration and government agencies are striving to achieve. With more than 300 customers, including some of largest companies in the world, we are eager to help transform how federal agencies respond to litigation and investigations. Our success in the commercial market addressing the security and efficiency requirements for enterprise legal departments uniquely positions our software to best serve the government sector," said Kevin D. Peacock, Zapproved's Director of Federal Business.
To learn more about Zapproved's software solutions and commitment to providing the highest levels of security, visit Zapproved.com (https://www.zapproved.com/
About Zapproved LLC
Founded in 2008, Zapproved LLC is the leading e-discovery software provider for managing corporate litigation readiness. Their Z-Discovery Suite returns power to in‐house corporate legal teams and helps them navigate electronic discovery with minimal risk and cost, setting new standards for scalability and intuitive design. The company's flagship product, Legal Hold Pro, is widely adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations and has earned recognition with numerous awards, including Best E-Discovery Legal Hold Product at the 2015 and 2016 Legaltech News Innovation Awards. The 2016 and 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists have ranked Zapproved as one of the fastest growing companies in North America. Zapproved is SOC 2® Type 2 certified. zapproved.com (https://www.zapproved.com/
