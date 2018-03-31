News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Julia Harper Joins The WOW Factor! Leading Brain-Based Transformation Doctor Talks to Superwomen
Dr. Julia Harper, Ph.D., M.S., OTR/L. is founder of one of the most successful brain-based centers, TheraPeeds , in Davie, FL. In addition, she is a psychologist, life coach, mentor, speaker and writer. She brings these roles together to serve her mission of helping people to live their lives beyond limitations.
Dr. Harper will discuss the need to be perfect in every area of a woman's life, wife, mother employee, official, business owner and professional;
The organizers are especially pleased with the addition of Dr. Harper since this specialty lends itself directly to the mission of Professionally Fabulous. Only launching months ago, the charter members are all business owners, elected officials and professionals that continue to pay it forward in their communities and personal lives. Rather than pushing the women to accomplish more and be that Superwoman, they are encouraged to instead take time to take care of themselves and enjoy life's vitality.
Details for Professionally Fabulous: The WOW Factor are:
Riverside Hotel
620 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
March 31, 2018 9:00 am-4:00 pm
Register at:https://www.fabulouspros.com/
Contact
David J Blake
***@wingspanseminars.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse