 
News By Tag
* Women
* Professional Fabulous
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miramar
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Dr. Julia Harper Joins The WOW Factor! Leading Brain-Based Transformation Doctor Talks to Superwomen

 
 
Dr. Harper
Dr. Harper
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women
Professional Fabulous
Education

Industry:
Business

Location:
Miramar - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

MIRAMAR, Fla. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The members of Professionally Fabulous celebrates Women's History Month with a team of WOW speakers addressing the attendees on multiple levels from how to get to the top, handling being at the top, and an elected official sharing how to sustain being on the top through winning. However, though the group pays homage to women by recognizing their 'fabulousness' overtime, realize that it too often comes with a cost.

Dr. Julia Harper, Ph.D., M.S., OTR/L. is founder of one of the most successful brain-based centers, TheraPeeds , in Davie, FL. In addition, she is a psychologist, life coach, mentor, speaker and writer. She brings these roles together to serve her mission of helping people to live their lives beyond limitations.

Dr. Harper will discuss the need to be perfect in every area of a woman's life, wife, mother employee, official, business owner and professional; the Superwoman Syndrome.  Julia Harper, a leader and expert in the field of Neuro-plasticity has helped thousands of people throughout the world learn how their brains using can function more responsive and efficiently. She will explain to the attendees of The WOW Factor how their brains can be rewired to break old, reactive and negative behaviors, patterns and habits and how this can then lead to improved lives. http://juliaharperinc.com/.

The organizers are especially pleased with the addition of Dr. Harper since this specialty lends itself directly to the mission of Professionally Fabulous. Only launching months ago, the charter members are all business owners, elected officials and professionals that continue to pay it forward in their communities and personal lives. Rather than pushing the women to accomplish more and be that Superwoman, they are encouraged to instead take time to take care of themselves and enjoy life's vitality.

Details for Professionally Fabulous: The WOW Factor are:

Riverside Hotel

620 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

March 31, 2018   9:00 am-4:00 pm

Register at:https://www.fabulouspros.com/calendar

Contact
David J Blake
***@wingspanseminars.net
End
Source:Professionally Fabulous
Email:***@wingspanseminars.net Email Verified
Tags:Women, Professional Fabulous, Education
Industry:Business
Location:Miramar - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wingspan Seminars LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share