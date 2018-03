Dr. Julia Harper Joins The WOW Factor! Leading Brain-Based Transformation Doctor Talks to Superwomen

Dr. Harper

-- The members of Professionally Fabulous celebrates Women's History Month with a team of WOW speakers addressing the attendees on multiple levels from how to get to the top, handling being at the top, and an elected official sharing how to sustain being on the top through winning. However, though the group pays homage to women by recognizing their 'fabulousness' overtime, realize that it too often comes with a cost.Dr. Julia Harper, Ph.D., M.S., OTR/L. is founder of one of the most successful brain-based centers, TheraPeeds , in Davie, FL. In addition, she is a psychologist, life coach, mentor, speaker and writer. She brings these roles together to serve her mission of helping people to live their lives beyond limitations.Dr. Harper will discuss the need to be perfect in every area of a woman's life, wife, mother employee, official, business owner and professional;the Superwoman Syndrome. Julia Harper, a leader and expert in the field of Neuro-plasticity has helped thousands of people throughout the world learn how their brains using can function more responsive and efficiently. She will explain to the attendees of The WOW Factor how their brains can be rewired to break old, reactive and negative behaviors, patterns and habits and how this can then lead to improved lives. http://juliaharperinc.com/ The organizers are especially pleased with the addition of Dr. Harper since this specialty lends itself directly to the mission of Professionally Fabulous. Only launching months ago, the charter members are all business owners, elected officials and professionals that continue to pay it forward in their communities and personal lives. Rather than pushing the women to accomplish more and be that Superwoman, they are encouraged to instead take time to take care of themselves and enjoy life's vitality.Details for Professionally Fabulous: The WOW Factor are:Riverside Hotel620 E. Las Olas Blvd.Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301March 31, 2018 9:00 am-4:00 pmRegister at:https:// www.fabulouspros.com/ calendar