Wingspan Academy Prepares to Soar Following Successful Launch
The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused elevated levels of stress and conflict within our households, leaving parents and partners alike struggling to connect with their children and spouses
One course in particular is coming just in time for those mourning loved ones during the pandemic. Entitled, "Death and Grieving is Part of Life," this class is taught by Marietta Castellanos, MD. Dr. Castellanos is an adult psychiatrist with over 25 years of experience treating ADHD, major depression, anxiety disorders, OCD, bipolar disorders and psychosis. Another featured course is named, "Secrets of Success (SOS) for K-5 Students and Their Parents" and is being taught by Dr. Roger Harris, retired Superintendent at Boston Renaissance Charter Public School. He has devoted 42 years working in K-12 schools and universities in greater Boston, working in traditional public and charter public high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools as a classroom teacher, athletic coach, mentor, dean, assistant headmaster, principal, and superintendent, earning national and international recognition as an outstanding educator. While many of the courses are geared towards parents, some courses offered are beneficial to all people looking to adapt to the virtual world. Take for example the course entitled, "Introduction to Digital Marketing" taught by Millissa Jayne, social media trainer. With our online social presence replacing our in-person meetings, Jayne offers guidance and support for those looking to improve their digital skill set. An invaluable skill in these times, Jayne offers her expertise to help individuals become more tech-savvy and effectively use social media and digital tools to help market their business, in a non-judgmental, nurturing environment.
Miami-Dade Public School Board Member, Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingallhas endorsed Wingspan Academy saying," "Anyone that knows me understands my unrelenting support for children and parents. As I have examined the activities Priscilla Dames has engaged in during this pandemic that have resulted in Wingspan Academy, I know that efforts have been sincere regarding assisting parents. Priscilla Dames' background as a caring educator, parent, trainer, and community leader is evidenced in this endeavor's composition. I cannot wait to see all the good that comes from Wingspan Academy. Therefore, I am endorsing Wingspan Academy." Wingspan Academy opens its virtual doors to students on Monday, February 22, 2021, where people may sign up for courses at a reduced launch rate. If you or someone you know could benefit from the courses mentioned, kindly visit Wingspan Academy's website. If you would like to be more involved as an affiliate member or course instructor, click the "Academic Opportunities"
