Nimba introduces 'Agnihotra', a way to purify your surroundings
Nimba Nature Cure Village, a premier Naturopathy and wellness centre in India has started Agnihotra, a new healing module. Learn more about how it is helpful in reducing stress, bad emotions,improving overall health and get rid of the negative energy
The Nimba Naturopathy Centre introduced 'Agnihotra – The Spiritual Cleansing'. It is one of the easiest ways to purify surroundings and acquiring physical and psychological benefits.
Agnihotra is a process that uses healing fire that is prepared through a specific process. It is performed twice a day – Sunrise and Sunset. Agnihotra is a 'Vedic Yagna' or a ritual that is mentioned in the Vedas.
The Agnihotra Process
In Agnihotra, cow dung cakes are fired with ghee and rice grains in a tiny copper pyramid of specific shape and size. This is considered as a sacred fire that enhances the positive energy in the whole atmosphere. Hence, this entire process is believed to release tremendous energy into the surroundings.
The Agnihotra process at Nimba, a holistic wellness centre comes with an array of physical, psychological and spiritual benefits. Hundreds and thousands of people have enjoyed its holistic benefits including improvement in health, family relationship, reduction of stress, clarity of mind, and positive feelings of love and peace.
The benefits derived from "Agnihotra" are not restricted to an individual only. Everyone around the person (who's making the offerings) can gain the benefits, it provides. However, If more than one person in a household wishes to perform the Agnihotra procedure, they should perform it either individually – one by one, or simultaneously.
The Agnihotra Kit and How does it work?
Each and every element in Agnihotra has a significant role in neutralizing the negative energy and rejuvenating the atmosphere. The copper and its pyramid shape generate negative ions, which clear the air of various hazardous particles.
Since cow dung is a natural and potential disinfectant, it reduces bacteria in the air and surroundings. Pure ghee is a natural detox agent. Since ghee does not alter in weight or properties when burnt under appropriate conditions, it dissolves the toxic contents in the air.
The Rice offers a balance of yin-yang effect and releases several ethereal oils during combustion, thereby setting off chemical reactions.
The chanting of the Agnihotra mantra in Sanskrit during the sunrise and the sunset creates resonance in line with the biorhythm and activates special vibrations.
Finally, the smoke from the homa [Sacred fire] binds harmful radiations in the air and neutralizes their radioactive effect.
The Effect of Agnihotra
Agnihotra renews brain cells, rejuvenates skin, purifies the blood, calms the mind and releases stress. The magnetic field created by Agnihotra neutralizes the negative energy and intensifies the 'prana' or vital energy. In effect, it provides holistic benefit to all life forms in the environment.
About Nimba Nature Cure Village
At Nimba Nature Cure Village, we cater to all your healthcare and wellness needs. Let's heal the environment with Agnihotra. This is helpful in growing, highly nutritious crops in our Home Organic farms and also boost the immune system, improves the physical, mental and emotional health of the individuals.
Nimba is the ultimate destination for you as it is renowned for its remarkable services in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Visit, https://www.nimba.in/
