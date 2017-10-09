News By Tag
World Arthritis Day 2017: Diagnosis of Arthritis and Basic know-hows
World Arthritis Day is a global awareness-raising day. In order to spread awareness regarding the Arthritis, the primary goal is to decrease the amount of pain or suffering that you experience all this while in order to prevent additional damage.
In order to spread awareness regarding the prevention, aftermaths, and treatment for arthritis, World Arthritis Day is celebrated all across the world on the 12th of October. The mission of World Arthritis Day 2017 is to educate as many people as possible regarding this Musculo Skeleton disease as a part of Arthritis Awareness Day.
Arthritis is basically an inflammation caused in the joints of the human body which can affect more than one joint at a time. With more than 100 different types of Arthritis prevailing, there are different treatments for all. Two most common types are Osteoarthritis (OA) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). wcj The symptoms of Arthritis usually take time to develop and become evident. Most commonly prone among adults over the age of 65, it can also develop in children, teens, and young adults. Also, if one is overweight, they are more likely to suffer from Arthritis.
The most common symptoms of Arthritis are swelling, joint pain, stiffness in the body decreased motion. In case of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), the symptoms are a loss of appetite, feeling tired all the time, inflammation in the immune system, decrease in red blood cell count and slight fever. By simple extraction and analysis of inflammation in red blood cells, your physician can diagnose the kind of Arthritis you are suffering from. The commonly used techniques for the diagnosis are x-ray, MRI, and CT scans.
Once you are diagnosed with Arthritis, the next thing that follows is the treatment. The primary goal of treatment is to decrease the amount of pain or suffering that you experience all this while in order to prevent any additional damage to the joints. Eventually, you will find what kind of treatment works best for you. Heating pads and ice packs are a few remedies that are said to work since ages.
Nimba Nature Cure Village:
At Nimba Nature Cure Village, we cater to all your healthcare and wellness needs. And when it comes to Arthritis, we provide natural Arthritis treatment of all kind. If you are looking for 100% natural, effective and organic Naturopathy treatment for Arthritis, then Nimba is the ultimate destination for you as it is renowned for its remarkable services in the healthcare and wellness sector. To know more about Nimba, check out https://www.nimba.in/
Contact
Nimba Nature Cure Village
912762283313
***@nimba.in
