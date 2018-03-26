News By Tag
CookConcern.com expands its network to include suppliers
The website Cook Concern covers another interface. This now enables suppliers to showcase their products on the platform.
Cook Concern focuses on stronger networking. Since the beginning of 2017, chefs and gastronomy businesses present themselves on the platform and benefit from each other. In addition to the created market place with gastronomy property, food trucks and franchise concepts, suppliers are now following suit to offer further advantages to active and new users.
New feature, new advantages
The new feature for suppliers allows restaurateurs to access the entire product range from A as angus beef to Z like zucchini. Every chef and every restaurant can use the product range to follow the vocation of cooking.
Nico Mateew, CEO of Cook Concern: "With the component of the suppliers, we follow the wishes of many already registered chefs and restaurateurs. Cooking is a passion. This passion is also showing by both chef and restaurant owner in choosing their ingredients and suppliers."
Both professional and amateur cook know: Cooking succeeds better with the right ingredients. The careful selection of the right components plays a decisive role.
"It is important that suppliers and restaurateurs find each other easily and simply. The search for the qualified supplier for the desired foods is improved. Cook and supplier find each other much faster." says Mateew.
In addition to numerous blog entries, the suppliers of the most unusual foods inspire even the chefs. Food and ingredients from all over the world help to create new cooking ideas.
Suppliers who want to present their products effectively will now be able to provide chefs and restaurants with everything they need for a perfect menu at https://www.cookconcern.com/
