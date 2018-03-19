 
News By Tag
* Animal World Usa
* Florida Animals Weeks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Florida Week for the Animals Celebration coming March 31-April 8, 2018!

During the extraordinary week, animal shelters, rescue groups, educational institutions and humane organizations across the state will be hosting over 100 fun-filled animal and pet special events saving lives and strengthening communities..
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Animal World Usa
* Florida Animals Weeks

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - March 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Animal World USA is pleased to announce the 9th Annual Florida Week for the Animals will be celebrated from March 31-April 8, 2018! During the extraordinary week, animal shelters, rescue groups, educational institutions and humane organizations across the state will be hosting over 100 fun-filled animal-related special events that will be saving lives, building relationships, helping animals and strengthening communities. Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens across the state will be joining in to celebrate and help animals.

Events in the spotlight will include pet adoption events, low cost spay/neuter & vaccination events, Easter pet promotions, Volunteer days at Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary, thank you to Eglin Air Force handlers and K-9's, displays and R.E.A.D. dog programs in libraries,Veg meetups, Painting for Pups, low cost cat spay neuter ops, Tree donations/sale to citizens for upcoming Arbor & Earth Day, Greyhound adoptions & awareness events, children's book donations, horse adoptions/help with supplies events, pet food donations, Manatee activities for the family, farm animal sanctuary events, wildlife center activities and therapy animals visiting hospitals and living-assisted homes.

Also to be included are search & rescue orgs, vegetarian and vegan meetups, parrot education classes, low cost clinics, puppy & dog training, educational events and fun-filled activities for families to enjoy friendship, food, music on behalf of the always amazing animals. There is more being planned!

Precious lives will be saved and exciting new relationships will be built in communities during the exciting week. For more info, please call 901-454-0807 or visit http://www.floridaanimals.org/

Contact
Animal World USA
***@comcast.net
End
Source:Animal World USA
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Animal World USA International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share