Florida Week for the Animals Celebration coming March 31-April 8, 2018!
During the extraordinary week, animal shelters, rescue groups, educational institutions and humane organizations across the state will be hosting over 100 fun-filled animal and pet special events saving lives and strengthening communities..
Events in the spotlight will include pet adoption events, low cost spay/neuter & vaccination events, Easter pet promotions, Volunteer days at Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary, thank you to Eglin Air Force handlers and K-9's, displays and R.E.A.D. dog programs in libraries,Veg meetups, Painting for Pups, low cost cat spay neuter ops, Tree donations/sale to citizens for upcoming Arbor & Earth Day, Greyhound adoptions & awareness events, children's book donations, horse adoptions/help with supplies events, pet food donations, Manatee activities for the family, farm animal sanctuary events, wildlife center activities and therapy animals visiting hospitals and living-assisted homes.
Also to be included are search & rescue orgs, vegetarian and vegan meetups, parrot education classes, low cost clinics, puppy & dog training, educational events and fun-filled activities for families to enjoy friendship, food, music on behalf of the always amazing animals. There is more being planned!
Precious lives will be saved and exciting new relationships will be built in communities during the exciting week. For more info, please call 901-454-0807 or visit http://www.floridaanimals.org/
Animal World USA
***@comcast.net
