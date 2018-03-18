News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben Chai Joins Olympian and Business Leaders at Global Man
Known as the "Dr Who of Business" because of his experience and wide ranging skill set, Chai was selected to be part of the panel amongst other prominent iconic male influencers and leaders such as Sky Andrew, an Olympian and three times Commonwealth Games gold medalist and one of UK's top football and sports agent.
Andrew appeared live last week on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff to discuss the event on "what's wrong with men?" and "what's right with men?" On the program he said:
"The Global Women's Network is having this conference to open up a debate and is saying that's until we have better representation, we can't have equality. The most important thing is for people to communicate without using power and men in power need to accept a female opinion is important."
https://www.facebook.com/
During the debate this Saturday, Chai answered questions and shared strategies that women can use to help their success in both life and business amongst men. Some of those strategies included excerpts from his book Social Magnetism which share how much you love and respect yourself determines how much businesses will respect and value your contribution. Chai also suggested that women need to increase negotiation skill levels once they have garnered the respect of a business.
One very moving question from a Nigerian lady was about how some cultures and countries look down on women in business. Chai suggested that it is difficult in those countries and that either women in those countries will need to become an example and go through those hard times to create a cultural change or quietly use the internet to create their own wealth by creating income from countries that do not have such ingrained social beliefs.
This was backed up by a recent article he wrote for Global Man Magazine on "what is wrong with men", where Chai suggested one of the main challenges women face in certain societies comes from decades of patriarchal education and the need to start a generational revolution.
Global Man was not an attack on men, more an opportunity to hear a range of views from both men and women to gain a better understanding on the issues and challenges facing men and women so solutions could be found to restore harmony. There were discussions focusing on whether women need to change to compete in a harsh man's world and whether men take business from women.
IMAGE 1: Ben speaking at Global Man amongst other influential male figures
ENDS
Media Enquiries
James Underdown
Media & PR Assistant
Press@abstractpr.com
Tel: +44 3892 8518
+44 7506 266 55
Notes to editors:
Ben Chai was the Chief editor of multiple printed and online media
Since 1998, Ben has been a well-respected writer, business broadcaster and television presenter for many of the major technology websites and magazines, producing articles, podcasts and videocasts for a variety of industries from dance to security and technology.
Ben chai is a recognised TED Speaker, most recently talking at TEDxSurreyUniversity about how to "Be Magnetic".
He is an author for five books and featured chapters in several other books.
His latest release is his book called "Social Magnetism"
You can benefit from Ben's more recent exploits and insights on;
• Five years to Financial Freedom www.fiveyearstofinancialfreedom.com
• IT Portal
• Founder of Incoming thought Limited
Director at Global Propertunities
Propertunities was set up to help people understand and gain from my 30 years experience in property investing.
Consultant Director at LANIX
Founded in 1997, Lanix UK Limited has always had a focus on how to help customers grow their business through automation and systemisation of their business processes and protection of their digital assets.
Instagram: benchaiofficial
FB: BenInsightChai
About Global Woman
Global Woman: https://www.globalwoman.co
Global Man: https://globalman.co
What is Wrong With Men Conference: https://globalman.co/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse