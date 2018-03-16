EJP Recommends Penn National Gaming Shareholders Support Issuance of Shares for the Pinnacle Merger

End

-- Haverford, PA - Egan Jones Proxy Services (EJP) released a report today recommending Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] shareholders support the issuance of new shares to complete the Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. merger:"Egan-Jones views the proposed transaction to be a desirable approach in maximizing shareholder value. After careful consideration, we believe that approval of the share issuance pursuant to the merger is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and its advantages and opportunities outweigh the risks associated to the transaction."– From the EJP reportFor questions on this or any other EJP reports please contact Kevin McManus, Vice President and Director of Proxy Services, using the contact details fsbdt below.Contact:Kevin McManusVice President and Director of Proxy ServicesEgan-Jones Proxy Services61 Station RoadHaverford, PA 19041+1-844-495-5244 x1102Egan-Jones Proxy Services ("EJP") is a leading provider of independent proxy research, voting recommendations and voting services to a variety of institutional investors. EJP assists institutional fiduciaries in determining voting directions as well as assisting in the administrative submission of proxy voting, and provides research, recommendations, voting, and voting record retention services on various shareholder proxy voting matters. EJP was established in 2002 by the Egan-Jones Ratings Co., Inc. ("EJR"), a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO") as designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. EJR provides credit rating services for primarily institutional clients. EJP is a related division of EJR, and is not a subsidiary or stand-alone corporate entity. EJP and EJR have physical and electronic safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest and the sharing of client data.