UPSL National Player Of The Week: Western Nevada FC's Salifu Jatta

Western Nevada FC Forward Had Three Goals and Two Assists in 8-1 Victory
 
 
POTW_SalifuJatta
POTW_SalifuJatta
 
LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Western Nevada FC forward Salifu Jatta has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Gambia, Jatta scored three goals and had two assists in a dominant 8-1 victory over Chico City Rangers FC in a UPSL Pro Premier Wild West Conference game on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Jatta started and played 90 minutes for Western Nevada FC (2-0-0 overall), which stays on top of the table in the UPSL Wild West Conference with the victory.

Jatta previously played for Real San Jose (UPSL) and East Bay Stompers FC (NPSL) before joining Western Nevada FC. He currently has four goals this season.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

SPRING 2018 WINNERS

WEEK 1 – Henry Bane (Savannah Clovers FC)
WEEK 2 – Austin Savage (Lowcountry United FC)
WEEK 3 – Salifu Jatta (Western Nevada FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 140 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, fsbdt Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccer.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis@upslsoccer.com
upslcommunications@gmail.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
