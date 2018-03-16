 
Industry News





Pallamary Publishing Releases Updated Scam Prevention Book "Scammunition"

Practical, easy-to-use guide filled with tips and suggestions to help educate, inform, and assist consumers with their scam prevention needs. Covers in-person, on the phone, and online scams. Great for seniors and loved ones.
 
 
New Scam cover
New Scam cover
OCALA, Fla. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Scammunition How To Protect Yourself From Con Artists: A Guide For Baby Boomers and Beyond has been updated with new information to help consumers deal with  numerous scams threatening their financial and individual security in an ever- evolving technological world.

Gone are the days when a person's handshake was all that was needed to finalize a business deal and it is no longer safe to "take someone's word" when dealing with virtual strangers..Scam prevention is the new line of personal defense fsbdt and this simple guide shows readers how to arm themselves with knowledge and self-confidence. Great gift for loved ones looking to educate themselves about the scam phenomena.

Additional books by Ms. Pallamary include Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen J. Bartram and her urban fantasy novel The Vampire Preservation Society. All books are available in print and eBook formats.

Scammunition How To Protect Yourself From Con Artists: A Guide For Baby Boomers And Beyond is available in print and eBook formats at

https://www.amazon.com/Scammunition-Protect-Yourself-Arti...

Visit http:// www.colleenpallamary.com for more information.

Colleen Pallamary
***@colleenpallamary.com
