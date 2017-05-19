News By Tag
Pallamary Publishing Debuts "Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen J. Bartram"
During the Great Depression, a young girl rises from poverty to international acclaim as a gifted performer tap dancing and tumbling on stages throughout North and South America during World War II.
Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen J. Bartram chronicles a young girl's journey from child star to international entertainer. Filled with historical facts, personal memorabilia, and a look back at simpler times before live performances on television became the norm and movie theatres were the main source of entertainment, Ms. Pallamary takes readers on a stroll through memory lane bringing back memories for some and creating new visions for younger readers who wonder how the entertainment industry has evolved over the years.
In honor of what would have been her mother's 87th birthday, author Colleen Pallamary, is releasing this loving tribute to her Mom's outstanding career as an accomplished acrobat and dancer on May 25, 2017.
Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen J. Bartram will be available in print and eBook formats at:
https://www.amazon.com/
Additional books by Ms. Pallamary include Scammunition:
Colleen J. Pallamary
***@colleenpallamary.com
