Pallamary Publishing Debuts "Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen J. Bartram"

During the Great Depression, a young girl rises from poverty to international acclaim as a gifted performer tap dancing and tumbling on stages throughout North and South America during World War II.

Meet Bridgeport's Sweetheart Colleen Bartram

-- As Ringling Brothers Circus folds its tents and takes a final bow, author Colleen J. Pallamary steps back in time to visit Bridgeport, CT, the adopted home of circus founder P.T. Barnum and birthplace of her mother, Colleen J. Bartram. During the Great Depression, while the country struggled to cope with devastating financial losses, five-year old Colleen battled a debilitating case of rickets and fought hard to gain control over the pain and swollen joints plaguing her tiny frame.chronicles a young girl's journey from child star to international entertainer. Filled with historical facts, personal memorabilia, and a look back at simpler times before live performances on television became the norm and movie theatres were the main source of entertainment, Ms. Pallamary takes readers on a stroll through memory lane bringing back memories for some and creating new visions for younger readers who wonder how the entertainment industry has evolved over the years.In honor of what would have been her mother's 87birthday, author Colleen Pallamary, is releasing this loving tribute to her Mom's outstanding career as an accomplished acrobat and dancer on May 25, 2017.will be available in print and eBook formats at:Additional books by Ms. Pallamary includeand, an urban fantasy novel set in New England. Visitfor more information.