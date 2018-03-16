News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Qualmet to Participate in the 2018 National Bar Association Gateway to Success Conference
CEO James Beckett to moderate the opening session, "The Pitch and Book of Business – Get the Most of the Outside Counsel and Corporate Counsel Relationship"
James Beckett, CEO of Qualmet, will be moderating the opening session of the conference on Friday, March 23, 8:00-9:30 a.m. The session is titled "The Pitch and Book of Business – Get the Most of the Outside Counsel and Corporate Counsel Relationship"
"Having the opportunity to partner with the National Bar Association is very exciting for Qualmet. The NBA has been providing insightful and educational programs for African-American attorneys for many, many decades" states Beckett. "This panel contains industry experts who will lend their experience and advice in developing, and strengthening relationships between outside counsel and their corporate clients. We will also infuse a little technology in our panel to have a little fun."
This conference is designed to promote and improve career success at the highest levels in corporate law and includes a separate program for undergraduate and law school students interested in practicing law. Over the last several years, hundreds of attorneys have attended from across the country. The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and around the world.
More information on this conference is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About fsbdt Qualmet
Qualmet (www.qualmetlegal.com) is a cloud-based platform used by law departments to quickly and easily quantify the performance of their external legal service providers to grow business value. The company provides a simple, powerful framework for measuring, tracking and managing outside counsel performance. Released less than a year ago, the platform has been adopted by legal departments from a wide range of industries.
The company has also recently launched a blog series titled Value Drivers that looks at legal industry leaders and innovators that are bringing transparency to legal performance in their own unique way. You can find and sign up to receive the blog at www.qualmet.com/
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Qualmet
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse