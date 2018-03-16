News By Tag
Vanacore Homes Adds New Sales Agent to its Team
Faulk is a licensed real estate agent who works out of Vanacore's Halifax Plantation sales office with a focus on the sale of the company's new estate homes.
An Ormond Beach resident, Faulk is new to the area, having just relocated from Tampa. Faulk served as a human resource director for 25 years before beginning a second career in real estate.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with customers on their new construction Vanacore homes," said Faulk. "It is a pleasure to work with them throughout the sales process, including making major decisions about their new homes from the very beginning to their custom interior design, which is a great passion of mine."
In her spare time, Faulk enjoys walking on the beach and going to the gym.
"We are thrilled to add Mary to our growing sales team," said Scott Vanacore. "Our estate homes in the highly desirable Halifax Plantation are an exciting new product for us and we are pleased to have Mary available to help customers through the sales and new construction process."
About Vanacore Homes
Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition fsbdt of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.
Vanacore Homes can be reached by phone at 800-369-1293, or online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Nancy Collins
***@vanacorehomes.com
