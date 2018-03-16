 
Industry News





Hack2Secure Announces Second Live On-line Training On WASD

Hack2Secure announces its second live online workshop on Web Application Security testing.
 
BANGALORE, India - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Hack2Secure, a leading vendor independent and customized security training provider feeling proud to announce another opportunity for professionals to equip with skills to test web application security. This workshop will focus on understanding and analysis of various web security risks and attack vectors. The executive testing workshop is designed to offer an overview of OWASP Top 10 (2017) Web Application Security Risk and Security Testing Guide. The candidates can engage in intensive practical oriented sessions to evaluate and test the web application security flaws.

Executive Testing Workshop Schedule:

Topic: Web Application Security Testing

Speaker: Nitin Kotwal, CEO @H2S

         Batch #1       fsbdt    Batch #2
Weeks/Sessions    7/14          7/14
Time          6 PM PT          6 PM ET
Date          1st may to 14th June    30th April to 13th June
Day          Tuesday & Thursday     Monday & Wednesday
Cost          $1250          $1250

For more details & RSVP, https://www.online.hack2secure.com/courses/live-online-we...
