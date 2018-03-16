News By Tag
Hack2Secure Announces Second Live On-line Training On WASD
Hack2Secure announces its second live online workshop on Web Application Security testing.
Executive Testing Workshop Schedule:
Topic: Web Application Security Testing
Speaker: Nitin Kotwal, CEO @H2S
Batch #1 fsbdt Batch #2
Weeks/Sessions 7/14 7/14
Time 6 PM PT 6 PM ET
Date 1st may to 14th June 30th April to 13th June
Day Tuesday & Thursday Monday & Wednesday
Cost $1250 $1250
For more details & RSVP, https://www.online.hack2secure.com/
