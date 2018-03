Hack2Secure Announces Second Live On-line Training On WASD

Hack2Secure announces its second live online workshop on Web Application Security testing.

End

-- Hack2Secure, a leading vendor independent and customized security training provider feeling proud to announce another opportunity for professionals to equip with skills to test web application security. This workshop will focus on understanding and analysis of various web security risks and attack vectors. The executive testing workshop is designed to offer an overview ofWeb Application Security Risk and Security Testing Guide. The candidates can engage in intensive practical oriented sessions to evaluate and test the web application security flaws.Web Application Security TestingNitin Kotwal, CEO @H2S7/14 7/146 PM PT 6 PM ET1st may to 14th June 30th April to 13th JuneTuesday & Thursday Monday & Wednesday$1250 $1250For more details & RSVP, https://www.online.hack2secure.com/ courses/live- online-we...