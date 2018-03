MAXQDA Fieldwork Scholarships 2018 - $1,300 #ResearchforChange Grant

MAXQDA is offering students and PhD candidates a research grant totaling $1,300.

-- The researcher's fieldwork should aim to study, bring awareness to, and contribute to empowerment initiatives. This semester's grant focuses on supporting collaborative research based in local communities, better known as Community-Engaged Research. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2018.VERBI Software GmbH will be awarding three fieldwork grants to student-researchers in the spring/summer semester 2018. Thecombines financial support and access to professional qualitative and mixed methods data analysis software.With a $800.00 cash Mobility Scholarship, a one-year MAXQDA Analytics Pro Student software license, two professional online MAXQDA training seminars, and more, the grantThe applicant must currently be an undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD student/candidate enrolled at a higher learning institution (college, university, trade school, etc.).The applicant must be conducting, or be about to conduct, qualitative or mixed methods fieldwork fsbdt based on community-engagement.The fieldwork will begin by September 30, 2018.The applicant will be using MAXQDA software to analyze their research data.VERBI Software – Consult – Sozialforschung GmbH develops and distributes the computer-assisted qualitative data analysis software MAXQDA.MAXQDA is a software designed to facilitate and support qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods research projects. It allows you to import, organize, analyze, visualize, and publish all forms of data that can be collected electronically.Learn more about MAXQDA Research Grants at: http://www.maxqda.com/ grants