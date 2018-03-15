 
News By Tag
* Grant
* Scholarship
* Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Berlin
  Berlin
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

MAXQDA Fieldwork Scholarships 2018 - $1,300 #ResearchforChange Grant

MAXQDA is offering students and PhD candidates a research grant totaling $1,300.
 
 
ResearchforChange - MAXQDA Grants
ResearchforChange - MAXQDA Grants
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grant
Scholarship
Research

Industry:
Education

Location:
Berlin - Berlin - Germany

Subject:
Projects

BERLIN, Germany - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- The researcher's fieldwork should aim to study, bring awareness to, and contribute to empowerment initiatives. This semester's grant focuses on supporting collaborative research based in local communities, better known as Community-Engaged Research. The deadline to apply is June 1st, 2018.

VERBI Software GmbH will be awarding three fieldwork grants to student-researchers in the spring/summer semester 2018. The #ResearchforChange Grant combines financial support and access to professional qualitative and mixed methods data analysis software.

With a $800.00 cash Mobility Scholarship, a one-year MAXQDA Analytics Pro Student software license, two professional online MAXQDA training seminars, and more, the grant totals $1,300.00 USD in value.

Eligibility Requirements:

The applicant must currently be an undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD student/candidate enrolled at a higher learning institution (college, university, trade school, etc.).

The applicant must be conducting, or be about to conduct, qualitative or mixed methods fieldwork fsbdt based on community-engagement.

The fieldwork will begin by September 30th, 2018.

The applicant will be using MAXQDA software to analyze their research data.

About VERBI Software:

VERBI Software – Consult – Sozialforschung GmbH develops and distributes the computer-assisted qualitative data analysis software MAXQDA.

MAXQDA is a software designed to facilitate and support qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods research projects. It allows you to import, organize, analyze, visualize, and publish all forms of data that can be collected electronically.

Learn more about MAXQDA Research Grants at: http://www.maxqda.com/grants.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Jost
VERBI Software - Consult - Sozialforschung GmbH
***@maxqda.com
+49 (0)30 - 33 84 44 38
End
Source:
Email:***@maxqda.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VERBI Software GmbH PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share