Countdown to Easter Opening Fixture Under Way
Always a firm favourite with families, the Easter Saturday fixture is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting programme of racing and special events at the only summer jumps racecourse in the South West.
To celebrate the opening fixture and get in the holiday spirit, the racecourse will be giving away a free Easter egg to the first 200 children through the gates. An afternoon at Newton Abbot Racecourse makes a great value family outing, with the added bonus of free entry for all children aged 16 and under, as well as students with a valid photo ID. The course boasts a free children's play area too, open throughout the season to keep livewires entertained.
Newton Abbot Racecourse Managing Director, Patrick Masterson, said "The whole team loves the opening Easter fixture as it signals the beginning of another thrilling season of racing, new horses and jockeys, the return of old favourites and hopefully sunnier days ahead.
"We've got a great 19 fixture season planned to entertain our existing customers and entice those new to racing to join us here at our beautiful South Devon racecourse.
"With an extra fixture this year and a whole host of course improvements made over the winter, this season is shaping up to make Newton Abbot Racecourse the place to be this summer.
"Easter Saturday is always a popular fixture at Newton Abbot and so with fsbdt the ongoing roadworks on the A380 which are having a knock-on effect on traffic around the racecourse, we would advise racegoers to build extra time into their travel plans when joining us at Easter to ensure they don't miss any of the day's fantastic racing".
A firm favourite in the Newton Abbot racegoers' diary, this year Ladies' Day returns to its familiar spot in June as an evening fixture on Tuesday 26th. A fabulous opportunity to dress to impress, the fixture promises fizz, fun and fantastic racing. In July the racecourse's commitment to providing unforgettable family race days sees the return of the Family Day fixture, full of fun and entertainment for kids, young and old. July will also see the introduction of a new Saturday fixture on the 14th, with some of the industry's great names in attendance.
And as part of a continued commitment to make the sport of kings accessible to everyone, this year the racecourse is offering an early bird discount on selected racedays when booking up to a month in advance: more details of the dates and the offer are available on Newton Abbot's website.
Tickets for the Easter Saturday raceday at Newton Abbot Racecourse are on sale now at www.newtonabbotracing.com or by calling 01626 353235. Racing starts at 13:45 with gates opening at 11.45.
