Targetti targets innovation at Light+Building with dynamic beam shaping from LensVector

-- Targetti (https://light-building.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/exhibitor-search.detail.html/targetti-sankey-s-p-a.html) will feature new dynamic beam shaping technology from LensVector in its ZENO portfolio at this year's Light + Building exhibition. The unique liquid crystal lens enables designers to change ZENO's beam from flood to a narrow spot, and points in-between without any mechanical or moving parts via wired or IoT controls."The ZENO range of professional projectors was developed to meet specific design needs in architectural lighting where the quality of light and beam definition are essential requirements."declared Gianluca Cricchi – Managing Director of Targetti. "For the first time it is possible to provide interior designers and lighting designers with an electronic beam control system that is dynamic and precise ensuring in practice the option to choose a single fixture and vary the emission to obtain the most suitable for the project.""Our liquid crystal lens technology invisibly integrates with the luminaire to give designers precise control of their illumination schemes that's only possible with digital technology,"said Brent York, President and CEO of LensVector. "With LensVector, Targetti's ZENO can project beams from wide flood smoothly down to a focused narrow spot without a lamp or reflector change and designers are no longer limited by fixed beams or luminaires with moving parts."Targetti will be showing ZENO with LensVector technology at Light + Building from the 18th to the 23rd of March 2018 fsbdt at Stand A51 in Hall 3.1. Targetti recently introduced the LensVector technology to the North American market during LEDucation in New York City during March. The initial North American offering will include select products from Targetti USA's portfolio including CCTLed Series, STORE Series, and the popular CLOUD Series.About TargettiTargetti has been designing and producing indoor and outdoor architectural light fixtures since 1928. For ninety years our products have been the epitome of innovation, research and attention to detail. We work internationally with the aim of contributing to the quality of the environment we live in with our products.About LensVectorLensVector is transforming the shape of light from fixed reflectors and lenses with digital LCD technology that allows light to be infinitely shaped on demand from IoT platforms, mobile devices, and modern control systems.