News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Targetti targets innovation at Light+Building with dynamic beam shaping from LensVector
Targetti will introduce the use of innovative dynamic beam shaping technology from LensVector in select products at Light +Building.
"The ZENO range of professional projectors was developed to meet specific design needs in architectural lighting where the quality of light and beam definition are essential requirements."
"Our liquid crystal lens technology invisibly integrates with the luminaire to give designers precise control of their illumination schemes that's only possible with digital technology,"
Targetti will be showing ZENO with LensVector technology at Light + Building from the 18th to the 23rd of March 2018 fsbdt at Stand A51 in Hall 3.1. Targetti recently introduced the LensVector technology to the North American market during LEDucation in New York City during March. The initial North American offering will include select products from Targetti USA's portfolio including CCTLed Series, STORE Series, and the popular CLOUD Series.
About Targetti
Targetti has been designing and producing indoor and outdoor architectural light fixtures since 1928. For ninety years our products have been the epitome of innovation, research and attention to detail. We work internationally with the aim of contributing to the quality of the environment we live in with our products.
About LensVector
LensVector is transforming the shape of light from fixed reflectors and lenses with digital LCD technology that allows light to be infinitely shaped on demand from IoT platforms, mobile devices, and modern control systems.
Contact
Targetti
***@cfwevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse