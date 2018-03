Fashion Week Brooklyn Dazzles In Its Twelfth Year With A Stunning Lineup Of Partnerships

Contact

-- Fashion Week Brooklyn launches into its twelfth year showcasing events around Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Fall/Winter 2018 season will pay homage to Brooklyn's distinctive take on high fashion, "Haute Brooklyn". FWBK's global mass appeal has attracted both local and international designers to this year's show, once again providing the fashion conscious and the intellectual fashion elite with a cutting edge fashion event. The week-long lineup of events includes Tech & Sustainable Fashion (a panel discussion with sustainable brands, moderated by Jill Manoff, editor-in-chief of Glossy Media), Young Designers Showcase, Genderless Fashion (a panel discussion about gender roles in fashion), and the main event: A Runway Show of Designers' collections. Inline with its philanthropic mission the event will produce Denim Night Out, a fundraiser to support Denim Day NYC.The initiative has also captivated new and exciting partnerships for FWBK's ecosystem which include third-year partner Kings Plaza along with media partnerships such as Spirit and Flesh Magazine, No.3 Magazine, Solis Magazine, and Oceana Magazine. FWBK has also launched cooperatives with organizations such as The Brewer Group, 2xist, Unode50, Fashion Mingle, Levy Lights, Lytehouse Studio, Boca do Lobo, Sex Ed, Runway the Real Way, and Lilque Event Management.Kings Plaza Mall opened in September 1970, within the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. The mall has over 120+ individual stores including Macy's. Kings Plaza is currently owned and managed by Maecerich. For more information about Kings Plaza please visit www.kingsplazaonline.com Founded in 2015 by Connie Chi, a global branding agency, humanizing and co-branding brands through experiences. The Chi Group works with global clients in fashion, health & wellness, food, hospitality, spirits/liquors, events, and entertainment. For more information visit www.thechigroup.co Fashion Week Brooklyn is a bi-annual international collection show founded by the 501c3 non-profit BK|Style Foundation (http://www.bkstyle.org/). BK Style Foundation is committed to diversity and inclusiveness, "Bridging the Fashion Community". FWBK has emerged as one of the leading fashion events showcasing the talent of aspiring and established designers from across the globe.For more information, to sponsor or support Fashion Week Brooklyn please visit us at www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com or send an email to info@fashionweekbrooklyn.com.For all press and media inquiries please contact: media@fashionweekbrooklyn.comFollow Fashion Week Brooklyn on Instagram @fashionweekbrooklyn, #FWBK