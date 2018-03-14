News By Tag
Fashion Week Brooklyn Dazzles In Its Twelfth Year With A Stunning Lineup Of Partnerships
The initiative has also captivated new and exciting partnerships for FWBK's ecosystem which include third-year partner Kings Plaza along with media partnerships such as Spirit and Flesh Magazine, No.3 Magazine, Solis Magazine, and Oceana Magazine. FWBK has also launched cooperatives with organizations such as The Brewer Group, 2xist, Unode50, Fashion Mingle, Levy Lights, Lytehouse Studio, Boca do Lobo, Sex Ed, Runway the Real Way, and Lilque Event Management.
Kings Plaza: Presenting Sponsor
Kings Plaza Mall opened in September 1970, within the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. The mall has over 120+ individual stores including Macy's. Kings Plaza is currently owned and managed by Maecerich. For more information about Kings Plaza please visit www.kingsplazaonline.com
The fsbdt Chi Group
Founded in 2015 by Connie Chi, a global branding agency, humanizing and co-branding brands through experiences. The Chi Group works with global clients in fashion, health & wellness, food, hospitality, spirits/liquors, events, and entertainment. For more information visit www.thechigroup.co
About Fashion Week Brooklyn
Fashion Week Brooklyn is a bi-annual international collection show founded by the 501c3 non-profit BK|Style Foundation (http://www.bkstyle.org/)
For more information, to sponsor or support Fashion Week Brooklyn please visit us at www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com or send an email to info@fashionweekbrooklyn.com.
For all press and media inquiries please contact: media@fashionweekbrooklyn.com
Follow Fashion Week Brooklyn on Instagram @fashionweekbrooklyn, #FWBK
Fashion Week Brooklyn
