 
News By Tag
* Pulse Award
* Customer Satisfaction
* Customer Service Excellence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Pulse of the City News Recognizes Five-Time Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners have all earned the award for five consecutive years.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pulse Award
* Customer Satisfaction
* Customer Service Excellence

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- The construction industry encompasses a wide variety of services. In keeping with its goal of recognizing customer service excellence throughout the industry, Pulse of the City News is proud to honor its most recent Pulse Customer Satisfaction Award winners, which also span a variety of services, including Asphalt Restoration Technology Systems, Inc.; Los Gatos Roofing; and Wood Haven Construction.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also analyzes multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

Asphalt Restoration Technology Systems, Inc. (www.asphaltnews.com) has been serving the Orlando area since 1993. The five-time Pulse Award winner is a leader in the paving and asphalt maintenance industry, focusing on educating consumers about the proper procedures and products for asphalt maintenance. The team at AR Tech has been recognized many times over for its leadership, quality work, honesty and integrity. Visit its Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/341323....

Los fsbdt Gatos Roofing in Los Gatos, Calif. (www.losgatosroofing.com) is a five-time Pulse Award winner, striving daily to bring superior service and excellence in roofing to the community. The team at Los Gatos Roofing is dedicated to providing customers with the absolute finest quality of work through innovation and superior craftsmanship. The company's values, which include honesty, timeliness, and respect for customers and fellow co-workers, demonstrate its commitment to offering the ultimate customer experience on every job. Visit its Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34t203....

Wood Haven Construction in Houston (www.woodhavenconstruction.net) has handled residential construction and renovation projects in the area for more than three decades with a long record of satisfied customers, leading to its fifth consecutive Pulse Award. Founded on integrity and quality, Wood Haven Construction is known for providing quality at a fair price. In addition to new homes, the company specializes in custom home additions; designer kitchens; bathroom remodels; windows, doors and siding replacement; roofing; decks; patios; outdoor kitchens; and driveway replacements. Visit Wood Haven Construction's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/9423x2a453/woodhaven-construction-inc/Houston/TX.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pulseofthecitynews.com Email Verified
Tags:Pulse Award, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service Excellence
Industry:Construction
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pulse of the City News News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share