Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

National Solar Energy Development Event Taking Place in Newark, Jersey June 19

A power-packed one day informational and interactive solar event on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology includes a dynamic in-person meeting mixer connecting landowners directly to developers.
 
 
All are welcome to attend Brightfields 2018 Newark. Landowners can attend free.
CHICAGO - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- BrownfieldListings.com (BL) is proud to announce is will present a highly engaging solar development event taking place on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in downtown Newark, New Jersey on June 19, 2018. Attendees will enjoy high caliber educational sessions scheduled along two separate tracks in the morning. The landowners track will focus on converting contaminated, blighted and marginal property into brightfields with productive use generating solar power, while the developers track will focus on the ins & outs of transacting and (re)developing solar energy on greyfields, brownfields, landfills and Superfund sites.

Idle greenfields are also encouraged to participate.

In the afternoon, property owners/managers and solar developers/vendors may also participate in a preferenced-matched meeting format for fsbdt short face-to-face conversations with other attendees best suited to the connection criteria they select.

Organized by the New Jersey Institute of Innovation in collaboration with the Center for Creative Land Recycling, this solar development event will also host U.S. EPA Technical Assistance to Brownfield (TAB) experts who will be available to field questions and provide guidance to attendees with questions about brownfields, land use, RFP/Q's, grants, regulations and other technical issues.

The first 100 landowners signing up 1+ parcel/project for the solar market mixer may attend the entire event free of charge.

Approximately 200 people attended the last BL-supported solar development event in Chicago, which was tremendously successful with a bevy of strongly received projects and RFP/Q's including an Amesbury, Massachusetts solar-on-landfill project that set a record as the most-bid project of any type in town history.

More information and registration is available on the event website at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/events/Solar-Development-E...

Brownfield Listings, LLC is a national redevelopment marketplace, project platform and economic development ecosystem dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of the built-environment. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S. Basic listings and access always free.
Brownfield Listings LLC
***@brownfieldlistings.com
