New service being offered in Lima, Ohio to help concerned families of older drivers
Sheidler is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Sheidler and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.
Sheidler serves as the mobility manager for the Area Agency on Aging-3, headquartered in Lima, Ohio. Having received this certification, Sheidler is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
Sheidler states "The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns, offering new-relief to families concerned about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process. Keeping Us Safe's 'self-assessment program for older drivers' provides concerned families with the missing link between their desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so." She will begin providing her new services in fsbdt Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Hardin, Van Wert, Putnam and Hancock counties effective immediately. Sheidler can be reached at 419-371-5942 or by email at bsheidler@psa3.org.
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.
For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org. Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.
Contact
Matt Gurwell, Founder & CEO
Keeping Us Safe, LLC.
***@keepingussafe.org
2169048841
