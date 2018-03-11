News By Tag
Resources for Community Living to Host Benefit Gala
Resources for Community Living Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary on Saturday, April 7th to Help Support Independent Living for Those With Special Needs
"We are looking forward to the upcoming 25th anniversary celebration,"
In addition to sponsorships, opportunities to help support independent living include, attending the benefit gala, advertising, and donations for auction items. To learn more about how to help support individuals with disabilities and the families who love them, visit www.rescoliv.org.
About Resources for Community Living
Our mission is to offer adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities opportunities to achieve greater self-esteem, dignity and participation in all aspects of community life through affordable housing options, individualized skill instruction and necessary support services. To learn more about our services, contact us at: 847-701-1554 or visit us at rescoliv.org.
Contact
Frederick Stupen
Director, Resources for Community Living
fstupen@rescoliv.org
847-701-1554 Ext 3
