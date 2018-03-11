 
Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Resources for Community Living to Host Benefit Gala

Resources for Community Living Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary on Saturday, April 7th to Help Support Independent Living for Those With Special Needs
 
 
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Resources for Community Living will host a benefit gala on Saturday, April 7th, to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Resources for Community Living (RCL) supports opportunities for adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities through independent housing options and other support services. Tickets for the gala are now on sale through the RCL website at www.rescoliv.org. Tickets can also be obtained through EventBrite or by calling the RCL office at (847) 701-1554. The event will take place in Barrington, Illinois, at the Sanfilippo Estate.

"We are looking forward to the upcoming 25th anniversary celebration," said Fred Stupen, Executive Director at Resources for Community Living. "We are very appreciative of the support we have received from our event donors and sponsors. Without the sponsorships from local businesses, such as ABT Electronics in Glenview, the Porsche Exchange in Highland Park, and community partners like the Palatine Kiwanis, we would not be able to help give the gift of independent living to people in northwest suburban Chicagoland."

In addition to sponsorships, opportunities to help support independent living include, attending the benefit gala, advertising, fsbdt and donations for auction items. To learn more about how to help support individuals with disabilities and the families who love them, visit www.rescoliv.org.

About Resources for Community Living

Our mission is to offer adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities opportunities to achieve greater self-esteem, dignity and participation in all aspects of community life through affordable housing options, individualized skill instruction and necessary support services.  To learn more about our services, contact us at: 847-701-1554 or visit us at rescoliv.org.

Contact
Frederick Stupen
Director, Resources for Community Living
fstupen@rescoliv.org
847-701-1554 Ext 3
Source:Resources for Community Living
