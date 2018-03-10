News By Tag
Shermco's Jim White to Present Electrical Safety Tutorial
IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop March 20-23 Fort Worth, Texas
Shermco Industries will also host a reception for conference attendees on Wednesday evening March 21 featuring a bull riding contest, photo booth and other Texas-themed games as well as snacks and refreshments. The reception will be in the Omni Hotel's Texas ballroom. Additional information on the reception will be available and Shermco booth #205 during the trade exposition at the conference.
The purpose of the annual Electrical Safety Workshop, held from March 20 -23, 2018, is sponsored by IEEE's Industrial Applications Society. The mission of the conference is to accelerate application of breakthrough improvements in human factors, technology, and managing systems that reduce risk of electrical injuries and stimulate innovation in overcoming barriers. Additionally, the tutorials and technical presentations will focus on change and advancements the electrical safety culture that enable sustainable improvements in the prevention of electrical accidents and injuries. This event links professionals from industry, engineering, government and medicine. For more information, fsbdt visit: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit: http://www.shermco.com
Contact
Kevin Alewine
kalewine@shermco.com
972-793-5523
