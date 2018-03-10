 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Shermco's Jim White to Present Electrical Safety Tutorial

IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop March 20-23 Fort Worth, Texas
 
 
IRVING, Texas - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Shermco Industries' vice president of training services, James R. White, along with other industry professionals, will present a four-hour tutorial on changes to electrical safety standards at the 2018 IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop on Tuesday March 20, 2018 at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas.  The tutorial, entitled 2018 Changes to NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, will cover key changes in the upcoming 2018 edition of NFPA 70E. Attendees of this tutorial will receive a deeper understanding of the standard and there will be opportunities to ask questions from the presenters who are all members of the NFPA 70E technical committee that developed the new standard.

Shermco Industries will also host a reception for conference attendees on Wednesday evening March 21 featuring a bull riding contest, photo booth and other Texas-themed games as well as snacks and refreshments.  The reception will be in the Omni Hotel's Texas ballroom.  Additional information on the reception will be available and Shermco booth #205 during the trade exposition at the conference.

The purpose of the annual Electrical Safety Workshop, held from March 20 -23, 2018, is sponsored by IEEE's Industrial Applications Society.  The mission of the conference is to accelerate application of breakthrough improvements in human factors, technology, and managing systems that reduce risk of electrical injuries and stimulate innovation in overcoming barriers. Additionally, the tutorials and technical presentations will focus on change and advancements the electrical safety culture that enable sustainable improvements in the prevention of electrical accidents and injuries.  This event links professionals from industry, engineering, government and medicine. For more information, fsbdt visit: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/cmte/ias-esw/

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit: http://www.shermco.com

Contact
Kevin Alewine
kalewine@shermco.com
972-793-5523
Source:Shermco Industries
