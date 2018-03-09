 
Knowles Featured Speaker At Connecting The Dots Workshop In Atlanta

 
ATLANTA - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a featured speaker at the Connecting the Dots workshop on Saturday, March 17, at the Old Riverdale City Hall, 6690 Church St., Riverdale, GA 30274, 8:30 am  to 1 p.m.  The workshop is presented by the Community Leaders Network whose goal is to connect, learn, network and grow with top Atlanta Business owners, non-profit leaders and community influencers. Knowles will use her 23 years of HR leadership experience and expertise as she speaks on Keys to Unlocking the Mysteries of Business.

 Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career.   She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services.  HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report and design customized solutions for fsbdt its clients.

As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area.  For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@hrknowledgesource.com, call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com. To register for the Connecting the Dots Workshop or for more information go to bit.ly/ConnectingThe DotsRSVP.

Contact
Tonya Hawley
HRKS
***@thekamdigroup.com
End
Source:HR Knowledge Source
Email:***@thekamdigroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneurship, Networking
Industry:Human resources
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
