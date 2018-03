Knowles Featured Speaker At Connecting The Dots Workshop In Atlanta

Contact

-- Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a featured speaker at the Connecting the Dots workshop on Saturday, March 17, at the Old Riverdale City Hall, 6690 Church St., Riverdale, GA 30274, 8:30 am to 1 p.m. The workshop is presented by the Community Leaders Network whose goal is to connect, learn, network and grow with top Atlanta Business owners, non-profit leaders and community influencers. Knowles will use herand expertise as she speaks on Keys to Unlocking the Mysteries of Business.Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report and design customized solutions for fsbdt its clients.As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@ hrknowledgesource.com , call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com . To register for the Connecting the Dots Workshop or for more information go to bit.ly/ConnectingThe DotsRSVP.