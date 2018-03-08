 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Indie Magazine Celebrates Anniversary With Annual Print Issue

Actor Yolonda Ross graces the cover for feature interview spotlight
 
 
Actor Yolonda Ross graces the cover of the 2018 print issue.
Actor Yolonda Ross graces the cover of the 2018 print issue.
 
BOSTON - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Linger Magazine (http://lingermagazine.com/) announced today that actor, Yolonda Ross, will grace the cover of their upcoming 2018 annual print edition, The Confetti Issue, in celebration of the publication's 8th Anniversary.

The Confetti Issue celebrates Linger's continued success and features celebrities and fashion industry creatives who are also celebrating new endeavors in exclusive interviews, event coverage and luxury editorials.

Linger shares the spirit of celebration with the actor Yolonda Ross who continues blaze the silver screen. With recurring roles as 'Ms. Green' on the NETFLIX series The Get Down, 'Claudia' on How to Get Away With Murder, and SHOWTIME series, The Chi as 'Jada', fsbdt Ms. Ross has a lot celebrate. "My interview with Ms. Ross was so much like talking to a dear friend," shares Tiffany Tate, Editor-in-Chief of Linger Magazine. "We are proud of the opportunity and look forward to sharing our great conversation with everyone, because she is simply fabulous!"

Distributed to subscribers, as well as to dedicated individual purchasers of the print edition, Linger also proudly distributes The Confetti Issue during several events produced by their partners and collaborators throughout the year.

If you are interested in reserving advertising space in the 2018 print issue, send inquiry to ads@lingermagazine.com. The Confetti Issue launches late spring 2018.

About Linger Magazine

Linger Magazine is a monthly digital luxury publication built for aficionados with a fondness for Fashion, Beauty, and the Arts. Launched in May 2010, Linger has gained validation from certified industry organizations, such as FOLIO, PR Couture and Niche Media. www.lingermagazine.com.

