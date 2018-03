Indie Magazine Celebrates Anniversary With Annual Print Issue

Actor Yolonda Ross graces the cover for feature interview spotlight

Linger Magazine (http://lingermagazine.com/) announced today that actor, Yolonda Ross, will grace the cover of their upcoming 2018 annual print edition, in celebration of the publication's 8th Anniversary. The issue celebrates Linger's continued success and features celebrities and fashion industry creatives who are also celebrating new endeavors in exclusive interviews, event coverage and luxury editorials.

Linger shares the spirit of celebration with the actor Yolonda Ross who continues blaze the silver screen. With recurring roles as 'Ms. Green' on the NETFLIX series, 'Claudia' on, and SHOWTIME series, as 'Jada', Ms. Ross has a lot celebrate. "My interview with Ms. Ross was so much like talking to a dear friend," shares Tiffany Tate, Editor-in-Chief of Linger Magazine. "We are proud of the opportunity and look forward to sharing our great conversation with everyone, because she is simply fabulous!"

Distributed to subscribers, as well as to dedicated individual purchasers of the print edition, Linger also proudly distributes during several events produced by their partners and collaborators throughout the year.

If you are interested in reserving advertising space in the 2018 print issue, send inquiry to ads@lingermagazine.com. The issue launches late spring 2018.

Linger Magazine is a monthly digital luxury publication built for those with a fondness for Fashion, Beauty, and the Arts. Launched in May 2010, Linger has gained validation from certified industry organizations.