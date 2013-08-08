 
News By Tag
* Fashion Media
* Fashion Runway
* Fashion Photography
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Linger Magazine Appoints New Addition To Executive Helm

Introduces new managing editor to direct editorial team and direction
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion Media
* Fashion Runway
* Fashion Photography

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Executives

BOSTON - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Linger Magazine, an independent luxury publication nominated by PR Couture as one of "8 Digital Magazines You Should Know (http://www.prcouture.com/2013/08/08/8-digital-fashion-magazines-you-should-know/)", announced today the appointment of Sharan Nixon as its new managing editor.

Ms. Nixon brings her invaluable leadership skills and creative vision to the publication, as it continues to solidify its global reach with a unique view on Fashion, Beauty and the Arts. With over 10 years of directly orchestrating the fashion direction of Baltimore with the highly profiled Baltimore Fashion Week, Ms. Nixon is a welcomed asset to the media house. "Sharan's work ethic and intuitiveness is legendary," states Tiffany Tate, EIC and founder of Linger Magazine. "Excellence is on the horizon for the publication, as Sharan implements her skills, vision, and dedication with her staff."

Under the direction of Ms. Tate, Ms. Nixon is a pivotal addition to the executive team, as the publication prepares for 2 of its highly anticipated initiatives – the return of its annual Themed Pictorial Challenge, and the launch of its new fashion series premiering this fall on an undisclosed network.

"It is an absolute honor to be working alongside a fashion forward publication like Linger Magazine and its Editor-In-Chief, Tiffany Tate," proclaims Nixon. "To be offered such a prestigious position in a publication that has a reach across the universe is a dream come true. Writing, management, and organization are a few of my stronger strengths, but to be able to offer those talents to Linger will be phenomenal."

About Linger Magazine

Linger Magazine is a monthly digital luxury publication built for aficionados with a fondness for Fashion, Beauty, and the Arts. Launched in May 2010, Linger has gained validation from certified industry organizations, such as FOLIO and The Niche Media. For more information about Linger Magazine please visit: www.lingermagazine.com.

Contact
Marketing & PR Department
***@lingermagazine.com
End
Source:Linger Magazine LLC
Email:***@lingermagazine.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Linger Magazine News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share