Linger Magazine Appoints New Addition To Executive Helm
Introduces new managing editor to direct editorial team and direction
Ms. Nixon brings her invaluable leadership skills and creative vision to the publication, as it continues to solidify its global reach with a unique view on Fashion, Beauty and the Arts. With over 10 years of directly orchestrating the fashion direction of Baltimore with the highly profiled Baltimore Fashion Week, Ms. Nixon is a welcomed asset to the media house. "Sharan's work ethic and intuitiveness is legendary," states Tiffany Tate, EIC and founder of Linger Magazine. "Excellence is on the horizon for the publication, as Sharan implements her skills, vision, and dedication with her staff."
Under the direction of Ms. Tate, Ms. Nixon is a pivotal addition to the executive team, as the publication prepares for 2 of its highly anticipated initiatives – the return of its annual Themed Pictorial Challenge, and the launch of its new fashion series premiering this fall on an undisclosed network.
"It is an absolute honor to be working alongside a fashion forward publication like Linger Magazine and its Editor-In-Chief, Tiffany Tate," proclaims Nixon. "To be offered such a prestigious position in a publication that has a reach across the universe is a dream come true. Writing, management, and organization are a few of my stronger strengths, but to be able to offer those talents to Linger will be phenomenal."
About Linger Magazine
Linger Magazine is a monthly digital luxury publication built for aficionados with a fondness for Fashion, Beauty, and the Arts. Launched in May 2010, Linger has gained validation from certified industry organizations, such as FOLIO and The Niche Media. For more information about Linger Magazine please visit: www.lingermagazine.com.
