ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Agreement with ERM Robotique to Offer the ASKNAO Tablet for autism
Suite of Available NAO Robot behaviors significantly advances ease of use of Robot-mediated Behavior Intervention (RMBI) for autism.
The NAO robot is a product of SoftBank Robotics.
The activities provided with AskNAO Tablet are divided into four major groups:
• Educational games: The NAO robot presents the situation, asks a question and the child gives their answer either orally, or by showing the robot an object, or a card or selecting an answer via the tablet screen; for example: the color hunt; the game of animals; guess my emotions; guess the sport.
• Physical activities: The NAO robot leads fun physical activities for children to improve gross motor skills. Example activities are: adventure; Yoga; follow me.
• Stories: The NAO robot uses all its senses to tell captivating stories such as The Three Musketeers; Christmas Eve; History of Pirates.
• Rewards: The NAO robot plays and dances using popular music like: Electro Swing and Taï Chi.
askNAO Tablet software is available for immediate purchase via www.robotteca.com.
"We are very excited that we are able to bring this fsbdt development by ERM Robotique to the North American market. More importantly, it adds a powerful additional resource to our growing commitment to serving those who care for children with autism," said Michael Radice, chairman technology advisory board, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA.
The company also stated that it has recently announced TN North's TN ActiveCare a comprehensive autism practice management system and system for Robot-Mediated Behavior Intervention (RMBI) sessions.
"We now offer the most extensive suite of autism software for Autism therapists, teachers and families who are users of the NAO robot. We recognize that the expanded use of technology by autism therapy service providers, in schools, pediatric hospitals and even in public libraries are needed to address the needs of the growing number of children with autism, now estimated to be 1 in 65," Radice concluded.
About ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA
ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, for use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library 'makerspace' learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world's leading provider of advanced software for programming the NAO robot. ChartaCloud technology partners include SoftBank Robotics, IBM, HP and Verizon. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com .
