Health and Wellness Event - local author/speaker
Local nutrition expert to speak on stress eating, sugar addiction, and yo-yo dieting
Dan is the author of Beating Sugar Addiction For Dummies and the founder of BeatingSugarAddiction.com. He has been featured on CNN's Fit Nation, The Dr. Phil Show, Muscle & Fitness, SELF Magazine, Readers Digest, fsbdt MyFitnessPal.com, and a host of other media outlets.
Wednesday, April 4, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Basics and Beyond fitness & nutrition
2424 21st ave S, first floor
Nashville, TN 37212
GettingFit.com
