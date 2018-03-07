Health and Wellness Event - local author/speaker

Local nutrition expert to speak on stress eating, sugar addiction, and yo-yo dieting

Dan DeFigio

Dan DeFigio, Nashville-based fitness and nutrition expert, will present a talk about stress eating, sugar addiction, and yo-yo dieting — and, most importantly, what you can do about it!Dan is the author of Beating Sugar Addiction For Dummies and the founder of BeatingSugarAddiction.com. He has been featured on CNN's Fit Nation, The Dr. Phil Show, Muscle & Fitness, SELF Magazine, Readers Digest, fsbdt MyFitnessPal.com, and a host of other media outlets.Wednesday, April 4, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pmBasics and Beyond fitness & nutrition2424 21st ave S, first floorNashville, TN 37212GettingFit.com