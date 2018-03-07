 
Industry News





Dialogue with Three Chords say goodbye to Mr. Dennehy's

The punk rock theatre group was founded seven years ago at the Greenwich Village bar, which has lost their lease and will close at the end of March.
 
 
D3C flyer for A Well Staring at the Sky Part 2
D3C flyer for A Well Staring at the Sky Part 2
 
NEW YORK - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) presents "How Invisible We Are To Each Other" as the second installment of A WELL STARING AT THE SKY on Thursday, March 22.  A WELL STARING AT THE SKY consists of a series of short performances, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, that form the second half of D3C's seventh season of independent theatre in Greenwich Village.

It will be their final performance downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Donal Dennehy, the owner of Mr. Dennehy's, announced last Friday that his pub, a Greenwich Village mainstay for the past 15 years, will be closing its doors on March 31.

"Our lease is up and the rising rents prohibit us from continuing," Mr. Dennehy wrote in a Facebook post. "The great memories and friendships made are making this extremely difficult to write. In a lot of ways, it's like an Irish wake, and that's exactly how we should celebrate."

According to Gracia "How Invisible We Are To Each Other," the second part of A WELL STARING AT THE SKY, "is about the parts of us that are disappearing before our eyes." Producer Edie Nugent remarked, "It seems an apt elegy for the Carmine Street bar that's been our home, and often, our inspiration." The show also features a live performance from Emmy-winning songwriter Michal Towber.

Gracia and LoPorto cofounded fsbdt Dialogue with Three Chords seven years ago in response to Mr. Dennehy's desire to use his finished party room to as a space for emerging artists. Since launching that initiative, the pub has provided a stage for a number of musicians, comedians, and theatre groups.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

More information on Michal Towber can be found at: https://facebook.com/MichalTowber

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

Tags:Theater, Dialogue with Three Chords, New York
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
