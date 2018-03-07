News By Tag
Dialogue with Three Chords say goodbye to Mr. Dennehy's
The punk rock theatre group was founded seven years ago at the Greenwich Village bar, which has lost their lease and will close at the end of March.
It will be their final performance downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Donal Dennehy, the owner of Mr. Dennehy's, announced last Friday that his pub, a Greenwich Village mainstay for the past 15 years, will be closing its doors on March 31.
"Our lease is up and the rising rents prohibit us from continuing,"
According to Gracia "How Invisible We Are To Each Other," the second part of A WELL STARING AT THE SKY, "is about the parts of us that are disappearing before our eyes." Producer Edie Nugent remarked, "It seems an apt elegy for the Carmine Street bar that's been our home, and often, our inspiration."
Gracia and LoPorto cofounded fsbdt Dialogue with Three Chords seven years ago in response to Mr. Dennehy's desire to use his finished party room to as a space for emerging artists. Since launching that initiative, the pub has provided a stage for a number of musicians, comedians, and theatre groups.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
