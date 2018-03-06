News By Tag
Matthew S. Quinn, Esq., Founding Partner, Quinn McCabe LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Matthew S. Quinn, Esq.
For over two decades, Matthew Quinn has successfully represented prominent clients in the design and construction industries, including national and multi-national corporate, professional and institutional firms, major commercial developers, building owners, architects and engineers. Mr. Quinn advises and represents clients in connection with legal issues arising during the course of construction projects, including those unique to urban settings. Mr. Quinn skillfully and effectively represents his clients in litigations, arbitrations and other dispute resolution forums with a focus on design- and construction-
About Quinn McCabe LLP
Founded by experienced construction law attorneys Matthew S. Quinn and Christopher P. McCabe in 2006, Quinn McCabe LLP has an unmatched combination of legal expertise and deep knowledge of the design and construction process. The firm's attorneys work side by side with owners, developers, architects, engineers, construction managers, contractors and other design and construction professionals. The Quinn McCabe team advises its clients on how to minimize risk and maximize potential for each of their projects, from kick-off to completion – and beyond. Quinn McCabe understands its clients' projects and businesses and is able to navigate through any challenges that arise. Surpassing the expected level of service, Quinn McCabe's attorneys frequently visit clients' construction sites, give on-site advice, and assist at critical junctures. In short, Quinn McCabe assists its clients in achieving their goals and building their success.
Event Synopsis:
Construction is inherently risky. Each project comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.
Key topics include:
· Types of Construction-
· Risk Assessment & Management Process
· Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks
o Potential Schedule-related Risks
o Addressing General Duration fsbdt Uncertainty
o Application of Monte Carlo Simulations
o Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing
o Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions
· Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate Risks
o Indemnification
o Insurance
o Surety Bonds
o Waivers of Subrogation
o Dispute Resolution
· Contract Terms Relating to Damages
o Liquidated and Consequential Damages,
o "No Damage for Delay"
o Right to Withhold Payment
o Warranties
o Form and Assignment of Subcontracts
