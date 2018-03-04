 
Digital Platform Bookmyparts.com @Empresario Startup Summit – Eyes Venture Fund

Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by EDII, Gandhinagar
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - March 10, 2018 - PRLog -- To be held on 10th & 11th of current month in the hallowed precincts of EDI, Bookmyparts.com – the online store for machinery parts (honoured recently with Digital India Excellence Award by Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow) dynamically provides real time supply chain solutions helping entities – SMEs, MSMEs and Corporates to source, supply and offer vital Spares and Parts for over seven Industrial sectors such as Automobiles, Automotive, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Dyes, Engineering & Electricals, Heavy Industries, Metals and Minerals, Plastics and Textiles.

Speaking about Bookmyparts.com, Pinkal Shekhaliya, Founder Director, says, "Major issues in production and supply chain management of vital spares and parts lead to delays, cost overruns and loss of reputation for most of the SMEs, MSMEs and medium and large enterprises. Bookmyparts.com shares fsbdt the common values of swift, efficient and cost effective supply/delivery solutions of such items facilitating sustainable businesses and organisations."

Viren Mehta, CEO, Bookmyparts.com adds, "Bookmyparts.com supports SMEs, MSMEs and corporate enterprises to ensure vital 'just in time', 'right fit' and 'timely and cost effective' supply and delivery of parts and equipment's; non-availability of which can lead to drastically and adversely affect top and bottom lines of enterprises."

"Our digital platform has impressive array of clearly earmarked spares and parts along with their suppliers as well as OEM manufacturers duly registered in our database to directly connect and serve giving the end users choice of selection in terms of product, pricing, delivery and payment terms - all available at a click," adds Mehta.

Says Mehta, "We hope to impress potential funding partners to provide necessary impetus to organically as well as inorganically grow our digital footprint and duly acknowledge EDI's role through this Empresario Event at promoting Entrepreneurs and Startups like ours."

For more information visit: http://www.bookmyparts.com/

Pinkal Shekhaliya
Viren Mehta
***@bookmyparts.com
+918957626262
Source:Empresario Startup Summit
