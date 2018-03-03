News By Tag
IBT ventures into Cloud Computing services in Dubai
IBT launches a wide array of Cloud computing technology services that could work wonders for any business and help the businesses grow.
The present era where businesses ask for high-end technology, cloud computing and its related services has become an important medium to transform the existing business processes. According to IBT, every company has a different way to work and so are their CSPs. Their team of cloud experts develops multi-dimensional auto-scaling and intelligent cloud computing architecture keeping in consideration the unique requirements of every business. They also offer well-equipped cloud integration set-up enabling their clients to manage and monitor all features of their IT infrastructure.
Types of Cloud computing services been introduced by the Company are:
- Public Cloud (Resource shared by multiple clients)
- Private Cloud (Resource dedicated to one customer)
- fsbdt Hybrid Cloud (Customized combination of shared and dedicated resources)
- Cloud Integration (Combination of Public and Private Cloud)
IBT's role in cloud computing is focused on three things:
Services
Planning for new cloud computing services they can deliver.
Infrastructure
Mapping the right cloud computing infrastructure according to the needs of the clients.
Automation
Helps to make the mass cloud computing simpler to operate, manage and much more.
What do they offer?
Platform-as-
It can manage and deliver programming languages, libraries, frameworks, services and tools for your organization to create and deploy IT applications.
Software-as-
SaaS services to manage and control the basic cloud infrastructure, application platform and operating system.
Infrastructure-
Virtual machine services to manage and deliver IT infrastructure which includes network, storage and computing resources.
Data-as-a-service (DaaS)
Important data or information is passed through cloud as crude data sets ort used via an analytics interface.
Business Process-as-a-
Maximize the dexterity and responsiveness of the business by installing IBT's cloud-based ecosystem of solutions.
IBT is world's one of the fastest growing company for cloud computing solutions. They have virtually served every industry like: healthcare, legal, finance, travel, insurance, construction, retail, etc. Many recognizable brands are associated with the company for cloud computing migration and communication services into a single and unified platform.
For more information on cloud computing services, you can visit IBT's website http://www.ibtevolve.com/
