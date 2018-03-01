News By Tag
Intelligent Healthcare Association Announces 2018 GRAND Award Recipient
NewYork-Presbyterian Is the Recipient of the 2018 IHA GRAND Award
Implementing telemedicine programs has enabled NewYork-Presbyterian to streamline care in EDs that see more than 310,000 visits annually. These strides in telemedicine are thanks in large part to the leadership of Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-
In collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia, NYP OnDemand also offers digital urgent care, where patients can access emergency medicine physicians through a live video chat; virtual visits, for pre and post follow-up appointments with their doctor without travel to the office; and peer to peer consults between physicians.
This and other improvements led to the selection of NewYork-Presbyterian as the recipient of 2018 IHA Patient Care and Health Delivery Award and the 2018 IHA GRAND Award.
Award recipients have been invited to participate in the Intelligent Health Association fsbdt Awards ceremony at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS (http://www.himssconference.org/
The judges for the competitive awards are as follows: Gisele Bennett, Georgia Tech, Associate Vice President, Research, Faculty Interaction;
The IHA annual awards identify and recognize the most compelling healthcare projects incorporating wireless technologies resulting in sustainable impact on the patient experience, safety and healthcare facility operations. Additionally, the IHA awards are intended to educate the healthcare delivery industry. For more information, please visit ihassociation.org/
About the Intelligent Health Association
The Intelligent Health Association (IHA) is a not-for-profit, global organization founded to elevate awareness and to educate the life sciences community on the adoption of new technologies. Educationally focused, IHA is a vendor-neutral, technology and frequency agnostic association dedicated to promoting the use and adoption of auto-ID, NFC, RFID, RTLS, sensors and wireless technologies in the healthcare, assisted and independent living and nursing home industries. For more information, please visit: www.ihassociation.org.
Contact
Elizabeth Plouffe
***@ihassociation.org
