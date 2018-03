Intelligent Healthcare Association Announces 2018 GRAND Award Recipient

NewYork-Presbyterian Is the Recipient of the 2018 IHA GRAND Award

-- The Intelligent Health Association (IHA) announced today thatis the recipient of theIHA recognizes NewYork-Presbyterianfor its novel application of telemedicine within its emergency departments at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center; NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital; NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan; and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.NewYork-Presbyterian's ability to leverage telemedicine is crucial because often, patients in urban emergency departments (EDs) must wait long periods of time to receive an initial evaluation, greatly impacting overall satisfaction and experience. In 2016, NewYork-Presbyterian launched NYP OnDemand, a suite of digital health services, and leveraged technology to increase efficiency in the ED evaluation without compromising patient safety or quality of care. Through NewYork-Presbyterian's Express Care program, low acuity patients receive an initial triage and medical screening exam (MSE) and then are offered the option of a real-time video visit with an ED physician in a private room. The physician remotely interviews and examines the patient and sends discharge paperwork directly to the room, reducing visit times from two or more hours to just 35 to 40 minutes. Separately, NewYork-Presbyterian also uses telemedicine in the EDs so that providers can complete MSEs via video, allowing one provider to move quickly between triage areas and expedite evaluations.Implementing telemedicine programs has enabled NewYork-Presbyterian to streamline care in EDs that see more than 310,000 visits annually. These strides in telemedicine are thanks in large part to the leadership of Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and chief of the Division of Emergency Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Angela Mills, chief of emergency medicine services at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; and Dr. Joseph Underwood, chief of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.In collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia, NYP OnDemand also offers digital urgent care, where patients can access emergency medicine physicians through a live video chat; virtual visits, for pre and post follow-up appointments with their doctor without travel to the office; and peer to peer consults between physicians.This and other improvements led to the selection of NewYork-Presbyterian as the recipient ofand theAward recipients have been invited to participate in the Intelligent Health Association fsbdt Awards ceremony at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS ( http://www.himssconference.org/ )) 2018 conference and exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is being heldat 5:30pm at the Intelligent Health Pavilion's Leadership Theater ( http://www.himssconference.org/ exhibition/specialty- exhib... The judges for the competitive awards are as follows:, Georgia Tech, Associate Vice President, Research, Faculty Interaction;, President and CEO, Asset Insights;, consultant, cybersecurity;, University of California, San Francisco, Professor;, PhD. consultant on performance strategies for healthcare and education; and, consultant and retired Lucent Technologies manager.The IHA annual awards identify and recognize the most compelling healthcare projects incorporating wireless technologies resulting in sustainable impact on the patient experience, safety and healthcare facility operations. Additionally, the IHA awards are intended to educate the healthcare delivery industry. For more information, please visit ihassociation.org/awards.The Intelligent Health Association (IHA) is a not-for-profit, global organization founded to elevate awareness and to educate the life sciences community on the adoption of new technologies. Educationally focused, IHA is a vendor-neutral, technology and frequency agnostic association dedicated to promoting the use and adoption of auto-ID, NFC, RFID, RTLS, sensors and wireless technologies in the healthcare, assisted and independent living and nursing home industries. For more information, please visit: www.ihassociation.org.