Autism Job Club Hosting First Autism Employment Event in Burlington

Did you know approximately 85% of high school graduates and young adults with autism are unemployed?

-- With the goal to increase employability of young people with ASD and promote inclusive employment in Halton, Autism Job Club invites young people with ASD (ages 16+) and/or their parents/guardians, to attend the first "It's a Neurodiverse Universe" — a fun and educational day on autism and employment."I cannot put it better than Judith Elaine of Project Autism, we need to 'do more earlier' to prepare these exceptional young people for the workforce with their amazing range of special interests and abilities," says Maralyn Ellis, Principal of Futures Found and Lead Facilitator with Autism Job Club. "The event features workshops and seminars on a variety of engaging and meaningful employment topics and will kick off with a humourous keynote address by Aspie Comic Michael McCreary."The conference will also spotlight a "Star Walk" to recognize local employers who have hired young adults on the spectrum. If you are an inclusive employer, there's still time to get your company a champion Star! There will also be table displays by artists with ASD, t-shirts and coffee mugs for sale featuring the artwork of local spectrum artist David Beresford, wcj and you will also meet some Autism Job Club members and see their "ability" portfolios.The event takes place on October 21, 2017 from 9:30am to 4pm at the De Groote Ron Joyce Centre, 4350 South Service Road in Burlington. Tickets are $10 for spectrum adults (16+) and $15 for non-spectrum adults and include lunch and snacks. The full schedule, advance t-shirt sales, and tickets are available on the conference website at