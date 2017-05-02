 
May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Futures Found Educates Local Employers on the Untapped Pool of Talent within the Halton Autism Commu

A neurodiverse workforce is the "new normal" in employment. With a growing number of graduates on the autism spectrum, there is an increasing need to bridge the knowledge gap on individual accommodation plans and truly inclusive hiring practices.
 
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Futures Found and Autism Job Club, in association with additional collaborating partners, is hosting an interactive workshop for employers on May 16th ,2017 at Employment Halton in Oakville, Ontario (10 am to 2 pm) in order to showcase the talents and skills of young adults on the autism spectrum, and to provide employers with the information and tools needed to recruit and retain people on the spectrum.

         "If I did not have my work, I would not have my life."

Temple Grandin

A neurodiverse workforce is the "new normal" in employment. With a growing number of graduates on the autism spectrum, there is an increasing need to bridge the knowledge gap on individual accommodation plans and truly inclusive hiring practices.  Young adults on the autism spectrum have the abilities to excel at jobs, but this is often hidden behind challenges with the traditional job interview and other social skills.

The workshop will focus on:

·   The vast range of talents and skills people in the autism community can offer

·   Improving hiring and retention practices

·   Supports available to employers for hiring, training and accommodation

Highlights of the event include:

·   David Beresford, Illustrator/Cartoonist on "What I've Learned from Temple Grandin About Being a Good Employee"

·   Alicia Xavier, Ready, Willing & Able on "The Business Case for Hiring Adults on the Spectrum"

·   Autism Job Club member display tables highlighting their abilities and what they offer employers

·   Companies sharing their experiences and successes with hiring employees on the spectrum

Join the conversation on the advantages of hiring individuals with autism and the resources available to support employers. Interested employers can fill out a pre-survey at http://hireautism.ca/. Seating is limited and by invitation only.


MEDIA CONTACT:

Maralyn Ellis | Futures Found | maralyn@futuresfound.ca | 905.332.1494

Media Contact
Maralyn Ellis
Futures Found
905-332-1494
***@futuresfound.ca
