Futures Found Educates Local Employers on the Untapped Pool of Talent within the Halton Autism Commu
A neurodiverse workforce is the "new normal" in employment. With a growing number of graduates on the autism spectrum, there is an increasing need to bridge the knowledge gap on individual accommodation plans and truly inclusive hiring practices.
"If I did not have my work, I would not have my life."
Temple Grandin
The workshop will focus on:
· The vast range of talents and skills people in the autism community can offer
· Improving hiring and retention practices
· Supports available to employers for hiring, training and accommodation
Highlights of the event include:
· David Beresford, Illustrator/
· Alicia Xavier, Ready, Willing & Able on "The Business Case for Hiring Adults on the Spectrum"
· Autism Job Club member display tables highlighting their abilities and what they offer employers
· Companies sharing their experiences and successes with hiring employees on the spectrum
Join the conversation on the advantages of hiring individuals with autism and the resources available to support employers. Interested employers can fill out a pre-survey at http://hireautism.ca/
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maralyn Ellis | Futures Found | maralyn@futuresfound.ca | 905.332.1494
Media Contact
Maralyn Ellis
Futures Found
905-332-1494
***@futuresfound.ca
