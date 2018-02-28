 
Thousands of MBA Aspirants Attended Selection Process at ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad

Thousands of Students from all corner of India attended selection process at ICFAI Business School for 4000 odd seats at ICFAI Business School.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School successfully conducted their selection process for 4000 odd seats for all 9 campuses.  Selection process started with briefing by Directors of ICFAI Business School, Principle of other universities, National and International recruiters and alumni of IBS. After that it was followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

While addressing the students Mr R. R. Reddy, registrar ICFAI Business School, said, "We make the difference by hand holding the students right from the word go. The new concept of outside classroom learning has been a major influence on the learning capabilities of students."

25% of core course and electives go through curriculum changes every year at ICFAI Business School which ensures that students understand the emerging business area better than the traditional way of learning.

Around 44% students at ICFAI Business School (http://ibsindia.org/) are girls which show interest of girls are increasing in field of management and business. Further Mr. R. R. Reddy added that this number will surely increase. All the toppers in 9 IBS campuses are girls this year. However he feels north Indian students have a better view of MBA courses than south Indian students, whose preference are still towards medical and engineering.

Students from all regions attended the selection process. Few wanted to be entrepreneur, few looking fsbdt to become a future manager in big multi-national companies and few wanted to expand their family business. Their goals were different but their aspirations were same, i.e. success and the ways goes through MBA from a reputed Business School.

"Diversity in educational and socio-cultural background of students at ICFAI Business School expose them to new horizons. This year around 35000 candidates appeared for IBSAT of which 25000 are qualified", says Sudhakar Rao, Director branding ICFAI Group. Further he added, "Pase academic records carries weightage of 50 marks, Group discussion 25 marks and personal interview 25 marks in the selection process."

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact Us

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77

(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
