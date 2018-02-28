News By Tag
Thousands of MBA Aspirants Attended Selection Process at ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad
Thousands of Students from all corner of India attended selection process at ICFAI Business School for 4000 odd seats at ICFAI Business School.
While addressing the students Mr R. R. Reddy, registrar ICFAI Business School, said, "We make the difference by hand holding the students right from the word go. The new concept of outside classroom learning has been a major influence on the learning capabilities of students."
25% of core course and electives go through curriculum changes every year at ICFAI Business School which ensures that students understand the emerging business area better than the traditional way of learning.
Around 44% students at ICFAI Business School (http://ibsindia.org/)
Students from all regions attended the selection process. Few wanted to be entrepreneur, few looking fsbdt to become a future manager in big multi-national companies and few wanted to expand their family business. Their goals were different but their aspirations were same, i.e. success and the ways goes through MBA from a reputed Business School.
"Diversity in educational and socio-cultural background of students at ICFAI Business School expose them to new horizons. This year around 35000 candidates appeared for IBSAT of which 25000 are qualified", says Sudhakar Rao, Director branding ICFAI Group. Further he added, "Pase academic records carries weightage of 50 marks, Group discussion 25 marks and personal interview 25 marks in the selection process."
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
