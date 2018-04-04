Proofed launches three new sleek and streamlined proofreading and editing websites

We are excited to announce the launch of three new proofreading websites: GetProofed.com, ProofreadMyEssay.co.uk, and ProofreadMyDocument.com.au. The new sites incorporate a stunning redesign with relevant imagery, improved UX and much more.

The full article can be found at https://getproofed.com/press-releases/proofed-unveils-new-websites/

4th April 2018

We are excited to announce the launch of three new websites: Proofed (https://getproofed.com/), ProofreadMyEssay (http://proofreadmyessay.co.uk/), and ProofreadMyDocument (http://proofreadmydocument.com.au/). The new sites incorporate a stunning redesign with relevant imagery, improved user experience, integrated TrustPilot reviews, interactive functionality—such as our live chat and our price calculator—additional service-level detail, and new content pages tailored to students, businesses, authors, professionals, and researchers.

The new platforms were launched with our customers front of mind to ensure that the first impressions of our websites and brands represent the high level of service we provide. These thoughtful changes will enable our customers to seamlessly register, upload documents, and find relevant site information, creating a cohesive end-to-end user experience.

We still offer the same fast and comprehensive proofreading, editing, and formatting services at affordable rates with our exceptional Next-Day Guarantee. Our goal is to take your writing to the next level by ensuring it is error free and the best it can be.

Spurred by our growth, this redesign is the first of many new customer-facing product developments we anticipate to launch over the coming year. This significant milestone further demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class customer service and continued innovation in the editing sector.