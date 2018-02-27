2017 Bram Stoker Awards® Winners

Media Contact

-- The Horror Writers Association (HWA), the premier organization of writers and publishers of horror and dark fantasy, announces this year's Bram Stoker Awards® winners after a ceremony held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Providence, Rhode Island."We are excited to announce this year's winners from another impressive list of finalists. The winners represent a broad spectrum of highly talented writers devoted to horror and dark fantasy," said Lisa Morton, HWA President and multiple Bram Stoker Award winner. "Our members and awards juries have demonstrated considerable dedication and objectivity to the selection process for outstanding works of literature, cinema, non-fiction, and poetryWe proudly provide the list of talented winners along with the finalist nominees.: Golden, Christopher – Ararat (St. Martin's Press)Also nominated:King, Stephen and King, Owen – Sleeping Beauties (Scribner)Malerman, Josh – Black Mad Wheel (Ecco)Miskowski, S.P. – I Wish I Was Like You (JournalStone)Tem, Steve Rasnic – Ubo (Solaris): Cabeen, Robert Payne – Cold Cuts (Omnium Gatherum Media)Also nominated:Davidson, Andy – In the Valley of the Sun (Skyhorse Publishing)Hayward, Matt – What Do Monsters Fear? (Post Mortem Press)Hepler, Jeremy – The Boulevard Monster (Bloodshot Books)Thomas, Scott – Kill Creek (Ink Shares): Liggett, Kim – The Last Harvest (Tor Teen)Also nominated:French, Gillian – The Door to January (Islandport Press)Leveen, Tom – Hellworld (Simon Pulse)Lukavics, Amy – The Ravenous (Harlequin Teen)Porter, Sarah – When I Cast Your Shadow (Tor Teen): Duffy, Damian and Butler, Octavia E. – Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation (Abrams ComicArts)Also nominated:Carey, Mike and Arvind, Ethan David – Darkness Visible (IDW)Ferris, Emil – My Favorite Thing is Monsters (Fantagraphics)Hickman, Jonathan – The Black Monday Murders (Image Comics)Liu, Marjorie – Monstress Volume 2: The Blood (Image Comics): Jones, Stephen Graham – Mapping the Interior (Tor.com)Also nominated:Edelman, Scott – Faking it Until Forever Comes (Liars, Fakers, and the Dead Who Eat Them) (Written Backwards)Kiernan, Caitlín R. – Agents of Dreamland (Tor.com)Taylor, Lucy – Sweetlings (Tor.com)Waggoner, Tim – A Kiss of Thorns (DarkFuse): Mannetti, Lisa – "Apocalypse Then" (Never Fear: The Apocalypse (13Thirty Books)Also nominated:Bailey, Michael – "I Will Be the Reflection Until the End" (Tales from the Lake Vol. 4) (Crystal Lake Publishing)Chambers, James – "A Song Left Behind in the Aztakea Hills" (Shadows Over Main Street, Volume 2) (Cutting Block Books)Neugebauer, Annie – "So Sings the Siren" (Apex Magazine #101) (Apex Publications)Yardley, Mercedes M. – "Loving You Darkly" (F(r)iction Magazine #8 (Tethered by Letters): Hill, Joe – Strange Weather (William Morrow)Also nominated:Kiste, Gwendolyn – And Her Smile Will Untether the Universe (JournalStone)Malerman, Josh – Goblin (Earthling Publications)Matsuura, Thersa – The Carp-Faced Boy and Other Tales (Independent Legions Publishing)McGrath, Patrick – Writing Madness (Centipede Press): Peele, Jordan – Get Out (Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, QC Entertainment)Also nominated:Del Toro, Guillermo and Taylor, Vanessa – The Shape of Water (TSG Entertainment, Double Dare You Productions)Duffer, Matt and Duffer, Ross – Stranger Things: MadMax, Episode 02:01: Chapter One (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre)Frost, Mark and Lynch, David – Twin Peaks, Part 8 (Rancho Rosa Partnership, Inc.)Palmer, Chase, Fukunaga, Cary, and Dauberman, fsbdt Gary – It (New Line Cinema): Murano, Doug – Behold!: Oddities, Curiosities & Undefinable Wonders (Crystal Lake Publishing)Also nominated:Brooks, Kinitra, PhD., Addison, Linda D., and Morris, Susana, PhD. Sycorax's Daughters (Cedar Grove Publishing)Datlow, Ellen – Black Feathers: Dark Avian Tales: An Anthology (Pegasus Books)Maberry, Jonathan and Romero, George A. – Nights of the Living Dead: An Anthology (St. Martin's Griffin)Manzetti, Alessandro and Lester, Jodi Renee – The Beauty of Death Vol. 2: Death by Water (Independent Legions Publishing): Hendrix, Grady. Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction (Quirk Books)Also nominated:Brittany, Michele – Horror in Space: Critical Essays on a Film Subgenre (McFarland)Brooks, Kinitra D. – Searching for Sycorax: Black Women's Hauntings of Contemporary Horror (Rutgers University Press)Jones, Stephen – The Art of Horror Movies: An Illustrated History (Applause Theatre & Cinema Books)Mynhardt, Joe and Johnson, Eugene – Where Nightmares Come From: The Art of Storytelling in the Horror Genre – (Crystal Lake Publishing): Sng, Christina – A Collection of Nightmares (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Also nominated:Frazier, Robert and Boston, Bruce – Visions of the Mutant Rain Forest (Crystal Lake Publishing)Manzetti, Alessandro – No Mercy (Crystal Lake Publishing)Simon, Marge and Turzillo, Mary – Satan's Sweethearts (Weasel Press)Wytovich, Stephanie M. – Sheet Music to My Acoustic Nightmare (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Named in honor of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula, the Bram Stoker Awards® are presented annually for superior writing in eleven categories including traditional fiction of various lengths, poetry, screenplays and non-fiction. Previous winners include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates and Neil Gaiman.Active and Lifetime members of the organization are eligible to vote for the winners in all categories. For more on the Horror Writers Association, please visit www.horror.org.