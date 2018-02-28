News By Tag
OrthAzone has teamed up with Genoray America, Inc
OrthAzone has teamed up with Genoray America, Inc. to offer orthodontists innovative and affordable dental X-rays to "MAKE THE INVISIBLE VISIBLE".
"We are excited to expand our customer reach by introducing our 2D, 3D and portable X-Ray units as well as our intra-oral scanners to OrthAzone's platform," said Chris Yoon, COO of Genoray America, Inc. "The concept of having multiple suppliers and products in one location is very appealing. Together, we are helping to provide better tools for diagnosis at the click of a mouse."
Genoray has provided Dental/Medical X-ray systems since 2001. Through their 16-year journey, Genoray expanded to the USA in 2009 from South Korea, and has developed a reputation for high quality dental panoramic and CBCT scanners. They have a dedicated U.S. installation and customer support team with full warranties on their products.
"As the leader in X-Ray systems, Genoray America is an ideal partner that brings several innovative diagnosis tools to assist doctors to truly increase the precision of their client treatment by revolutionizing the x-ray process," said Dr. Maryann Kriger, Cofounder and President of OrthAzone."Through this partnership, we're able to help even more offices tap into the incredible capabilities that a 2D or 3D X-Ray units can deliver."
About OrthAzone.com
Orthazone.com is a simple comprehensive online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carrying ONLY FDA-registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 30-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.
About Genoray America, Inc.
Based in Orange, California, Genoray America, Inc. is a subsidiary of Genoray and was formed in 2009. With an array of Medical and Dental X-ray products, Genoray has established itself as an innovative leader in digital imaging.
Media Contact
Janie Haskell
***@orthazone.com
1-800-833-7132
