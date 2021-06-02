News By Tag
Orthazone receives endorsement from the AAO
* The American Association of Orthodontists endorses Orthazone, the leading online solution for supply sourcing and inventory management to create orthodontic practice efficiencies.
* AAO's Innovation and Transformation Fund has made an award to Orthazone's parent company, Azone, to support continued growth.
Launched in 2015, Orthazone.com (https://www.orthazone.com/)
Orthazone is the brainchild of Dr. Maryann Kriger, Board Certified Orthodontist and a member of the exclusive orthodontic association, the Edward Angle Society.
"Like many orthodontists, when I first opened my practice, I was stunned by the complexity and time involved in purchasing supplies and managing inventory," says founder Dr. Kriger. "I knew there had to be a better way and a simpler, smarter solution to optimize time and costs."
Orthazone.com replaces these time-consuming, labor-intensive processes with easy, immediate, and cost-effective solutions, enabling orthodontists to control their overhead while focusing on what they do best: treat patients. Simultaneously, Orthazone provides suppliers with a cost-effective, efficient process and a direct route to a larger audience.
In addition to Orthazone's Inventory Management software, their newly launched VIP Suite of services offer:
1) a Payment Slider that allows treatment coordinators to work with patients to visually customize a payment plan and digitally sign contracts.
2) a Lab Tracker that manages digital workflows.
3) custom practice inventory setup & website in one integrated location.
"This is a service whose time has come," says Dr. Mary Kay Becher, an orthodontist in Texas. "Orthazone is a win-win for doctors and team members alike, as it gives us more time while we see more savings, more efficiencies, and a greater understanding of inventory at a glance. It has proven so essential to my practice that I've become an investor in the company myself."
AAO members get a special discount for the VIP Suite, as well as all products purchased on Orthazone.com.
AAO Fund Award for Azone
The AAO Innovation and Transformation Fund was awarded to Orthazone's parent company, Azone.
The Fund supports cutting-edge services and technologies that benefit the orthodontic community by investing in their growth. This is the third investment made by the Fund, achieved after a thorough review of Azone's business model, financial projections, company plan, management team, and, most importantly, its alignment with the AAO's ethos and vision.
About Orthazone
Orthazone is the leading solution for orthodontic practices to order their favorite brands, manage inventory, optimize digital workflows for in-house and outside labs, and help treatment coordinators sign more contracts, all accessible from your orthodontic marketplace, Orthazone.com (https://www.orthazone.com/
About AAO
The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. The AAO, founded in 1900, has grown to become the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization and is committed to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide. Simultaneously, it is improving the public's overall oral healthcare, advocating for the health and safety of the public, and educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.
