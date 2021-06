* The American Association of Orthodontists endorses Orthazone, the leading online solution for supply sourcing and inventory management to create orthodontic practice efficiencies.

-- Orthazone, the orthodontic supplies and software solutions leader, received an endorsement from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO). The AAO also selected Orthazone's parent company, Azone, for its Innovation and Transformation Fund award, making it a double honor.Launched in 2015, Orthazone.com (https://www.orthazone.com/)gives orthodontic practices the ability to shop more than 400 brands in one central place, and find software solutions that simplify their laboratory and non-clinical tasks. Orthazone's Invoice Management and Dashboard software transform the way orthodontists and their teams make purchases and track overhead and provides a comprehensive, analysis-friendly overview in real-time. Manual entry into spreadsheets and consolidating information from different suppliers invoices is now a thing of the past.Orthazone is the brainchild of, Board Certified Orthodontist and a member of the exclusive orthodontic association, the Edward Angle Society." says founder Dr. Kriger.replaces these time-consuming, labor-intensive processes with easy, immediate, and cost-effective solutions, enabling orthodontists to control their overhead while focusing on what they do best: treat patients. Simultaneously, Orthazone provides suppliers with a cost-effective, efficient process and a direct route to a larger audience.In addition to Orthazone's Inventory Management software, their newly launched VIP Suite of services offer:1) a Payment Slider that allows treatment coordinators to work with patients to visually customize a payment plan and digitally sign contracts.2) a Lab Tracker that manages digital workflows.3) custom practice inventory setup & website in one integrated location.says, an orthodontist in Texas. "AAO members get a special discount for the VIP Suite, as well as all products purchased on Orthazone.com.The AAO Innovation and Transformation Fund was awarded to Orthazone's parent company, Azone.The Fund supports cutting-edge services and technologies that benefit the orthodontic community by investing in their growth. This is the third investment made by the Fund, achieved after a thorough review of Azone's business model, financial projections, company plan, management team, and, most importantly, its alignment with the AAO's ethos and vision.Orthazone is the leading solution for orthodontic practices to order their favorite brands, manage inventory, optimize digital workflows for in-house and outside labs, and help treatment coordinators sign more contracts, all accessible from your orthodontic marketplace, Orthazone.com ( https://www.orthazone.com/ ).The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. The AAO, founded in 1900, has grown to become the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization and is committed to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide. Simultaneously, it is improving the public's overall oral healthcare, advocating for the health and safety of the public, and educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.