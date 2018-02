Aureus Group® Parent Company Named Among Best Places to Work in Omaha for Eighth Year

Contact

-- The parent company of staffing and recruitment firm Aureus Group® has been named among the Best Places to Work in Omaha for the eighth time in ten years. C&A Industries, Inc., national leader in staffing and recruiting, has been recognized in the large company category of staffing firms with more than 200 employees.In addition to Aureus Group, workforce solution firms within the C&A portfolio include Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions®, as well as AurTravel® and AurHomes®. Aureus Group specializes in the practice areas of finance & accounting, information systems & technology, executive search, and healthcare leadership.The annual Best Places to Work initiative, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Baird Holm, recognizes a select number of companies based on the results of surveys completed by the employees of participating organizations. Surveys measure employee engagement, satisfaction, morale, opportunities for professional growth, and workplace culture."We are proud to be honored once again among a group of highly respected organizations. To be recognized repeatedly for this many years is representative of what's truly important to us – being a great place to work and career home for our talented team of employees who are the heart and spirit of C&A," said Scot Thompson, President and CEO of C&A Industries.C&A is a leader in nearly every market it serves. Industry-leading training and extensive professional development programs; its award-winning health and wellness program; and community involvement and philanthropy are, according to Thompson, key factors in maintaining C&A's high levels of employee engagement and morale. He adds that employee recognition programs and focus on communication and idea sharing are also embraced companywide."The level of growth and success that C&A has experienced on a local and national scale would not be possible without our extraordinary group of fsbdt employees who dedicate themselves to excellence, work collaboratively, and live our mission and values daily. They quite simply are the best of the best and deliver an exceptional level of service that is unmatched," added Thompson. "Knowing this recognition comes as a result of their employee experience is very meaningful to us."C&A will be honored along with other Best Places to Work in Omaha recipients during a luncheon in May 2018.For more information about Aureus Group, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com C&A Industries, Inc. is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions®, a managed services provider; AurTravel®, a full service travel agency; AurHomes®, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.Aureus Group® is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, healthcare leadership, and executive search. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa. Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.